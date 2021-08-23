Newswrap, August 22: Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh’s day out; Sidharth Malhotra on ‘Thank God’ & more

& ’s day out

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got clicked by the members of the paparazzi as they stepped out for Ranveer’s mom’s birthday. Deepika’s parents Prakash and Ujjala Padukone also joined them. The actress was seen wearing a red top and black leather pants. Ranveer wore a denim shirt along with black jeans.

Also Read| Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh step out in style for latter’s mother’s birthday

on Thank God

Sidharth Malhotra is starring alongside and Rakul Preet in the upcoming film ‘Thank God’ directed by Indra Kumar. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Sidharth Malhotra spoke about his experience of working with the experienced director Indra and the film. Sidharth said that Thank God is a fictitious fantasy film.

Also Read| EXCLUSIVE: Sidharth Malhotra on working with Indra Kumar in Thank God: 'It's a fictitious fantasy film'

Thalaivi theatrical release

led Thalaivi has been waiting in the wings for a long time. Makers had released the trailer of the film a while ago. The release date of the film had to be pushed owing to the pandemic. Amidst speculations, makers have announced that the film will be released theatrically and will later stream on the OTT platforms.

Also Read| After Akshay Kumar’s ‘Bell Bottom’, Kangana Ranaut’s Thalaivi all set to release in theatres

’s Raksha Bandhan post

’s daughter Suhana Khan took to Instagram and shared one picture each with brothers and . In one of the pictures, she is standing with Aryan in Dubai as it was a throwback picture from last year during IPL. In another picture, she is tightly hugging AbRam.

Also Read| Raksha Bandhan 2021: Suhana Khan showers love on AbRam and Aryan Khan in these adorable PICS

Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Kartik Aaryan took to Instagram and shared a selfie with with whom he is starting the latest schedule of his much-awaited venture Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The film stars Kiara Advani as well in one of the leading parts. The horror-comedy is directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by T Series.

Also Read| Kartik Aaryan kicks off the latest schedule of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Tabu; Check out the PIC