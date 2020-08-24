Newswrap, August 23: CBI investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput's case, Amitabh Bachchan's KBC 12 shoot & more

Newswrap, August 23: Right from Mahesh Bhatt's family making clarifications to the latest developments in Sushant Singh Rajput's case, here are the key stories from the previous day.

Many of you might have missed out on some of the important news from the previous day. That may be due to the celebrations and other related stuff. So, here we bring to you some of the key stories from Sunday to keep you updated with whatever is happening in the world of entertainment. Check them out below:

Jonas remembers her late father

The actress was known to be very close to her father, Ashok Chopra. She has recently paid an emotional tribute to him on his 70th birthday anniversary. Priyanka has also attached a throwback video in which he is taking a trophy on her behalf.

Also Read: Emotional Priyanka Chopra Jonas remembers her father on his 70th birth anniversary: My forever cheerleader

CBI grills Siddharth Pithani and Sushant Singh Rajput’s cook

The investigating agency has already recreated the crime scene at the late actor’s residence. A day later, they have interrogated Sushant’s flatmate Siddharth Pithani and cook Neeraj Singh. Media reports suggest that there have been inconsistencies in their statements regarding the series of events that happened on a fateful day.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput Case: CBI grills Siddharth Pithani; Finds inconsistencies in friend & cook's statements

Pooja Bhatt and Soni Razdan back Mahesh Bhatt

Mahesh Bhatt and Rhea Chakraborty’s WhatsApp chats have gone viral on social media. Meanwhile, the filmmaker’s wife Soni Razdan and daughter Pooja Bhatt have now come out in his support. Both of them have shared screenshots of their WhatsApp chats with Bhatt. Pooja has stated that her father sent similar images and messages to other people who include her.

Also Read: Soni Razdan, Pooja Bhatt defend Mahesh Bhatt, share their WhatsApp chats as Rhea Chakraborty's texts go viral

Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty’s friend makes shocking revelations

A friend of both the actor has said that when the late actor fell sick, Rhea consulted her father, who is a doctor. Moreover, she has also alleged that the actress controlled his finances and career. She also talked about some ‘supernatural powers’ with him.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput & Rhea Chakraborty's friend opens up about actor's sickness, says actress' dad gave meds

CBI questions flat owner and psychiatrist in Sushant’s case

After interrogating Siddharth Pithani and Neeraj Singh (cook), CBI approached Sushant Singh Rajput’s flat owner and psychiatrist Dr. Kersi Chavda. While they called the flat owner to their headquarters in BKC, they met the psychiatrist at the Hinduja hospital in Mumbai.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput case: CBI questions late actor's flat owner and psychiatrist

Sushant Singh Rajput’s housekeeper makes shocking revelations

Neeraj Singh, who was a part of the late actor’s housekeeping staff, has made a shocking revelation recently. According to him, he rolled a few marijuana cigarettes for Sushant a few days before his death. He also reveals to have found the box empty after the actor’s demise.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput’s housekeeper claims he rolled marijuana cigarettes for actor prior to his demise

Amitabh Bachchan begins shooting for Kaun Banega Crorepati 12

The megastar has announced it on social media that he has begun shooting for the much-awaited show, Kaun Banega Crorepati 12. He has also given a glimpse of few people clad in PPE kits sitting on the set.

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan gets back to work as he begins shooting for Kaun Banega Crorepati 12

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×