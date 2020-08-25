Newswrap, August 24: Sushant Singh Rajput's case, Khaali Peeli teaser, Mirzapur 2 release date & more

Newswrap, August 24: Right from the latest developments in Sushant Singh Rajput's case to the release of Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter starrer Khaali Peeli's teaser, here are the key stories from the previous day.

, Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi gear up for movie shoot

The trio will feature in Shakun Batra’s yet-to-be-titled movie. As per the latest reports, they are likely to head to Goa next month for the first shooting schedule. Earlier, they were supposed to shoot in Sri Lanka, but it seems like the plans have changed for good amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s family lawyer opens up on Rhea Chakraborty’s arrest

Vikas Singh has reportedly stated that if the late actor’s girlfriend Rhea does not cooperate with the probe under CBI, then there are chances she might get arrested.

CBI summons Rhea Chakraborty and her father

The investigating agency has summoned the actress and her father Indrajit Chakraborty for questioning on the fourth day of their probe. The actress has already recorded her statement with Mumbai Police and appeared before ED too.

earns the wrath of netizens

The actress made her debut on Twitter a few days back. However, she is currently mired in a controversy owing to a few of her remarks on Twitter. Not only that, but the netizens used #BoycottKangana trend to slam Kangana online.

Khaali Peeli teaser out

Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter have collaborated for Khaali Peeli. Meanwhile, the makers of the movie have released the official teaser on social media. For the unversed, Ananya has reportedly resumed shooting for the same.

CBI questions Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik

The investigating agency has already quizzed a lot of people in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. The latest person to come under their radar is Showik Chakraborty. This questioning took place at the DRDO guest house.

Mirzapur season 2 release date announced

The second season of the much-loved web series is all set to return to entertain the audience on October 23, 2020. The first season of the crime drama featured Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Divyendu, and others in the lead roles.

