Newswrap, August 24: Vaani Kapoor on Shamshera; Chehre director Rumi Jaffery tests COVID positive & more

Chehre director Rumi Jaffery tests COVID positive

Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi starrer Chehre’s director Rumi Jaffery has been tested COVID-19 positive. The filmmaker is unable to participate in the promotional activities as the film is geared up to release on 27 August. Rumi expressed a sigh of relief and said all the work around the film has already been completed including the promos.

Vaani Kapoor on Shamshera with

Vaani Kapoor is all geared up for her maiden venture with Ranbir Kapoor in the Karan Malhotra directorial Shamshera. The film was gearing up for a theatrical opening in 2020, however, it was delayed indefinitely due to the pandemic. Now Vaani spoke to Pinkvilla and insisted that it’s a film meant for theatrical experience and will release only with 100 per cent occupancy in cinema hall.

shows he’s the life of party as he dances for

Ranveer Singh and his wife Deepika Padukone were recently clicked at the actor’s mother’s birthday. Today, several inside videos from Ranveer’s mother’s birthday bash surfaced the internet and left fans amazed. In the video, the Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela actor was seen enjoying every bit of the party.

V Ravichandran on Hindi remake of Anniyan

A few months ago, it was announced that Ranveer Singh and director Shankar will work together for the Hindi adaptation of the 2005 Tamil psychological action-thriller, Anniyan. However, producer of the Tamil film V Ravichandran had raised an objection stating that he is the ‘whole and sole owner of the rights of the storyline’, and that Shankar should not proceed with the Hindi film. In a conversation with Pinkvilla, he had even stated that he will take the legal route.

Soha Ali Khan gives a glimpse of Jeh and Inaaya’s first Rakhi celebration

Soha Ali Khan treated her fans with a glimpse of her daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu’s first Raksha Bandhan celebration with Kareena Kapoor and ’s son Jeh Ali Khan.

