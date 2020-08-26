Newswrap, August 25: Sushant Singh Rajput's probe, Sanjay Dutt's health update, Khaali Peeli's release & more

Newswrap, August 25: Right from the updates on the drug conspiracy angle in connection with Rhea Chakraborty to Sanjay Dutt's current health status, here are the key stories from the previous day.

turns author

The Pataudi prince celebrated his birthday with family members a few days back. After having showcased his acting prowess in movies, Saif Ali Khan is all set to explore his writing skills. As per the latest reports, the actor has decided to pen his autobiography.

Sushant Singh Rajput had plans for Hollywood, reveals friend

Aneesha Madhok, who is a friend of the late actor from the United States, has made some revelations regarding his passion for Hollywood. In an exclusive interview, she has revealed that Sushant was keen to travel to Los Angeles. He also wanted to work with the Coen Brothers.

CBI interrogates Samuel Miranda

The agency has already quizzed many people in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. The late actor’s former house manager and Rhea Chakraborty’s close associate Samuel Miranda was also spotted arriving at the DRDO house for interrogation.

Sanjay Dutt to jet off to the US for lung cancer treatment

The 61-year old actor has been undergoing treatment at a hospital in Mumbai. Now, as per the latest reports, he is likely to go to the United States to get further treatment. The same reports also suggest that he will get admitted to the same hospital in which his mother Nargis Dutt was hospitalized post getting diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

CBI questions Siddharth Pithani, Sandeep Shridhar, and others

The investigating agency has tightened its grip over Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. They have interrogated the late actor’s flatmate Siddharth Pithani, CA Sandeep Shridhar, cook Neeraj Singh, accountant Rajat Mewati, and others in connection with the case on the fifth day of the investigation.

Shibani Dandekar slams netizens for THIS reason

Social media is abuzz with visuals of a mystery woman clad in a blue and white top and beige pants outside Sushant Singh Rajput’s residence on 14th June. Numerous netizens speculated the lady to be Shibani Dandekar. However, she has now slammed the speculations and stated that the one on visuals is Sushant’s PR Radhika Nihalani.

Rhea Chakraborty is not on drugs, reveals lawyer

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has reportedly shared a few WhatsApp chats of Rhea Chakraborty with CBI and the Narcotics Control Bureau. It points towards a possible drug conspiracy in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. However, her lawyer has stated that she has never consumed drugs and that she is ready for a blood test.

Khaali Peeli to have an OTT release?

Ananya Panda and Ishaan Khatter starrer Khaali Peeli’s teaser has been released a few days back. And now, we have learned that the makers of the action thriller have decided to release it on an OTT platform. As per sources, they have fixed 2nd October as the release date.

