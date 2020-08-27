Newswrap, August 26: Sushant Singh Rajput's case, Ranbir & Alia's wedding, Khaali Peeli teaser reaction & more

Newswrap, August 26: Right from the latest updates in Sushant Singh Rajput's case to Khaali Peeli's teaser reactions, here are the key stories from the previous day.

Cooper Hospital sent notice over Rhea Chakraborty’s access to the morgue

Visuals of the actress and her family have emerged on social media sometime back as all of them could be seen heading out of the morgue of Cooper Hospital in which Sushant Singh Rajput’s corpse was kept. Now, the State Human Rights Commission has reportedly sent a show-cause notice to the hospital and Mumbai police over the same.

and ’s wedding postponed

The two lovebirds have been dating each other for quite some time now. Earlier reports suggested that they were planning to get married in December this year. However, their wedding plans have now been postponed to 2021 owing to work commitments.

ED summons Rhea Chakraborty’s talent manager Jaya Saha

A new drug angle has reportedly emerged after ED shared Rhea Chakraborty’s WhatsApp chats with the CBI and the Narcotics Control Bureau. The investigating agency has now summoned her talent manager Jaya in connection with the case.

Punit J Pathak gets engaged to longtime girlfriend

Punit who emerged as the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 has announced this piece of news on social media. He is now engaged to his longtime girlfriend Nidhi Moony Singh.

John Abraham and Aditi Rao Hydari collaborate for a new project

The two actors have begun shooting for Kaashvie Nair’s new movie that also features and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles. The shooting schedule for the same reportedly resumed on 24th August at Film City in Mumbai.

After Sadak 2’s trailer, Khaali Peeli’s teaser faces backlash

The Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter starrer’s teaser was released on YouTube a few days back. However, it has now faced the wrath of netizens amidst the nepotism debate and has become the second-most disliked video on YouTube.

NCB books Rhea Chakraborty and two others in alleged drug dealing case

Trouble awaits the actress as ED has shared her WhatsApp chats with the CBI and the Narcotics Control Bureau. Moreover, an NDPS has been filed on behalf of NCB in connection with the same. All of them have been booked under Sections 20 (b), 28, and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

