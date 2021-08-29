Newswrap, August 28: NCB raids Armaan Kohli’s residence; Honey Singh skips Court hearing & more

NCB conducts raid at Armaan Kohli’s residence in an alleged drugs case

Actor Armaan Kohli was taken to the NCB office for questioning after drugs were reportedly recovered during a raid at his residence in Mumbai. As per reports, Narcotics Control Bureau has been investigating the matter for quite some time now.

Also Read: NCB to question Armaan Kohli after conducting a raid at his residence in an alleged drugs case

Court exempts singer Yo Yo Honey Singh from appearance in Domestic Violence Case

Yo Yo Honey Singh skipped the Court’s hearing on the domestic violence case filed against him by his wife Shalini Talwar. The Delhi HC had asked his counsel to submit medical reports and Income Tax Returns of Honey Singh and stated that 'no one is above the law'. Now, the Delhi HC has exempted the singer from today's appearance but has been asked to appear on the next date, i.e, September 3.

Also Read: Court exempts singer Yo Yo Honey Singh from appearance in Domestic Violence Case; Next hearing on Sept 3

Abhishek Bachchan opts out of John Abraham's Ayyappanum Koshiyum remake

Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that actor Abhishek Bachchan has opted out of John Abraham's Ayyappanum Koshiyum remake directed by Jagan Shakti. Source known to the development revealed that a couple of weeks back, Abhishek Bachchan conveyed to John and the entire team about his reservations of coming on board the film.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Abhishek Bachchan opts out of John Abraham's Ayyappanum Koshiyum remake directed by Jagan Shakti

Dino Morea on being out of work for 7 years

After making a debut in 1999, Dino Morea took a sabbatical from acting in 2010. The actor informs that it was a conscious decision as he was not happy with the offers coming his way. During the break, the star joined an acting school in Delhi and trained under Pandit MK Sharma.

Also Read: INTERVIEW: Dino Morea on joining an acting school, being out of work for 7 years and finally making a comeback

Kareena Kapoor Khan and her girl gang catch up

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, , Amrita Arora, and Mallika Bhat gathered together to kick off their weekend in style. The Good Newwz actress took to her official social media handle and shared a picture with her girl gang.

Also Read: PHOTO: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora and gang kick off Saturday night in style