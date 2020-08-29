Newswrap, August 28: Rhea Chakraborty's CBI interrogation, Kangana Ranaut's Tejas, Sanjay Dutt's health & more

Newswrap, August 28: Right from Sanjay Dutt's current health status to updates on CBI grilling Rhea Chakraborty, here are the key stories from the previous day.

shares new poster of Tejas

The actress who made her debut on Twitter a few days back has shared a brand new poster of the movie in which she is dressed up as an Indian Air Force pilot. Kangana has also announced that Tejas will go on floors this December.

Also Read: Tejas: Kangana Ranaut is all set to take off as the brave Air Force Pilot as shoot begins in December; See Pic

to collaborate with again?

The two of them last appeared in the movie Dear Zindagi that released in 2016. Now, as per the latest buzz, they might be collaborating for a new project soon. However, this time, King Khan will be producing the same that happens to be a women-led comedy-drama. Reports suggest that Alia is keen to take up the project.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt to star in Shah Rukh Khan backed woman centric comic drama? Here’s what we know

CBI interrogates Rhea Chakraborty

After much speculation, the actress was finally summoned by the CBI on Friday in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. She arrived at the DRDO guest house for questioning. As per reports, the agency grilled her for around 9-10 hours.

Also Read: PHOTOS: Rhea Chakraborty arrives for questioning by CBI in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case

NCB objects to Rhea Chakraborty’s interviews

The Narcotics Control Bureau claims that the actress in her interviews tried to influence the accused, witnesses, and the probe. Not only that, but the agency has added that there is some hidden motive behind these interviews and that they will look into them.

Also Read: Rhea Chakraborty's interview was an attempt to influence the accused & witnesses, claims NCB

Rhea Chakraborty files written complaint against paparazzi

Spectators were shocked when the actress headed directly to the Santacruz police station after coming out of the DRDO office post CBI interrogation. She has reportedly asked for police protection after a few media persons tried to trespass into her residence. Rhea had earlier also claimed that her father and building’s watchman were mobbed.

Also Read: Rhea Chakraborty files complaint against paparazzi on charges of trespassing; Actress seeks police security

Sanjay Dutt to undergo lung cancer treatment in Mumbai

The actor is currently undergoing treatment for lung cancer at the Kokilaben Ambani Hospital. As per the latest reports, he has reportedly deferred from going to the United States for further treatment because of the COVID-19 pandemic and excess fluid accumulation.

Also Read: Sanjay Dutt's lung cancer treatment continues in Mumbai, no plans to fly to the US: Report

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×