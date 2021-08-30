Newswrap, August 29: Bhumi Pednekar on Akshay Kumar; Sidharth Malhotra & Kiara Advani snapped together & more

Bhumi Pednekar speaks on working with

Bhumi Pednekar will be sharing screen space with in the upcoming release Raksha Bandhan. The film is directed by Aanand Rai. Bhumi Pednekar spoke about acting with Akshay Kumar. Bhumi mentioned that he has been a huge part of my career. Bhumi has acted with Akshay in Toilet: Ek Prem Katha.

& Kiara Advani pictures

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani recently starred together in ‘Shershaah’. Recently Sidharth and Kiara got snapped together on the sets of a show. In Shershaah, Sidharth played the role of Vikram Batra while Kiara played his girlfriend Dimple Cheema. Shershaah went onto win a lot of accolades from audiences and critics alike.

13 years of Rock On

Farhan Akhtar and Arjun Rampal starred together in the musical classic Rock On. The film completed 13 years of release. Rock On went onto becoming a classic. Farhan, Arjun, and director Abhishek Kapoor celebrated 13 years of the release on social media.

to perform high octane stunts in Tiger 3

and Katrina Kaif are currently shooting for the third part of the Tiger installment in Russia. According to a report, Katrina Kaif will be performing high octane, never-seen-before stunts in the latest release. Reportedly the makers have planned a 45-day schedule in Russia.

Tara Sutaria to show musical talent in Ek Villain 2

Tara Sutaria will be seen alongside and John Abraham in the upcoming release ‘Ek Villain 2’. The venture is helmed by Mohit Suri who directed the first film as well. Tara Sutaria took to Instagram and shared a picture in front of the keyboard mentioning that she will be showcasing her musical talent in Ek Villain 2.

