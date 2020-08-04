Newswrap, August 3: Akshay Kumar's new film Raksha Bandhan, KK Singh's video on Sushant Singh Rajput & more

Newswrap, August 3: Right from the announcement of Akshay Kumar's new film to the latest updates on Sushant Singh Rajput's case, here are the key stories from Monday.

Given the busy schedules, many of you might have missed out on a few important pieces of news from the previous day. So, here again we bring to you some of the key stories that created a lot of buzz on Monday.

Bihar IPS officer quarantined in Mumbai

IPS officer Vinay Tewari had come from Bihar to Mumbai for looking into the investigation under Patna Police. However, he has been reportedly quarantined as has been revealed by Gupteshwar Pandey, DGP of Bihar. He has also shared a picture of Vinay on Twitter in which the latter’s hand bears the stamp of ‘Quarantined.’

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Bihar IPS ‘forcibly quarantined’ by BMC as he reaches Mumbai to head investigation

Patna SP talks about taking Rhea Chakraborty into custody

Vinay Tiwari has spoken to a leading daily about Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. He has revealed that he has come to head the investigation of the entire matter. While talking about the late actor’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, Tiwari says that currently they have no plans to take her into custody but if required, she may be brought in.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput case: Patna SP Vinay Tiwari says if need be, they’ll take Rhea Chakraborty into custody

Mumbai Police Commissioner reveals shocking details on Sushant Singh Rajput

Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh has made some shocking revelations related to Sushant Singh Rajput in a press conference. He says that the late actor searched ‘painless death’ on Google before his demise. Not only that but the Commissioner has reportedly said that he googled Disha Salian’s name too. He further says that Sushant had bipolar disorder because of which he took medications.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput searched ‘painless death’ on the internet before demise says Mumbai Police Commissioner

Sushant Singh Rajput’s father releases video

Sushant’s father KK Singh has recently released a video in which he has cited the reason behind filing an FIR in Patna. He has revealed that they had alerted the Bandra Police about the threat to the late actor’s life in February but no action was taken back then.

Also Read: WATCH: Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh releases video statement, says he alerted Bandra Police in Feb

’s new film named Raksha Bandhan

Monday marked the special occasion on Raksha Bandhan and on this very day, took the opportunity to announce his new film. The best part here is that its title is none other than ‘Raksha Bandhan’ itself that has been helmed by Aanand L. Rai. The actor has also shared the first look of the movie on social media.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar announces new film 'Raksha Bandhan' by Aanand L Rai; Shares first look on the occasion

Complaint made to Bandra DCP released

A few pictures of the informal complaint made by Sushant’s brother-in-law to Bandra’s DCP has now been shared on social media. OP Singh’s messages state that the late actor wanted to be rescued from Rhea Chakraborty and her family.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput wanted to be rescued from Rhea Chakraborty; Complaint made to Bandra DCP accessed

Mumbai Police: Sushant’s family did not file written complaint

The official page of Mumbai Police has recently issued a press release stating that Sushant Singh Rajput’s family had never filed a written complaint addressed to Bandra Police station as has been mentioned by the late actor’s father in a video. However, OP Singh did have a conversation with the DCP of Bandra but the former insisted on an informal investigation.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput's father made no written complaint addressed to Bandra police station: Mumbai Police

Siddharth Pithani releases texts from Sushant’s brother in la w

Sushant’s flatmate Siddharth Pithani has recently shared some messages sent to the late actor by his brother-in-law. The messages were sent back in February around the same time when his family had alerted the police about the danger to the actor’s life.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput's flatmate releases brother in law's texts to actor: Keep my wife away from your problems

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×