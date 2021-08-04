Newswrap, August 3: Bell Bottom trailer out; Lara Dutta on unrecognisable look as Indira Gandhi & more

Bell Bottom trailer out

starrer much-awaited Bell Bottom trailer was finally released today. Essaying the titular role of a secret agent, ’s Bell Bottom shines throughout the trailer with his plotting expertise and confident speech. The plot of the film is inspired from the real life hijacking events that took place in the 1980s. A skillful undercover agent who is married, sharp-minded and an exceptional chess player, is assigned the mission of rescuing 210 hostages from a hijacked Indian plane.

Lara Dutta on her unrecognisable look as Indira Gandhi

Actor Lara Dutta looks unrecognisbale in the Bell Bottom trailer. Talking about the same, she told Pinkvilla, "Firstly, all it took was a call saying Lara this film is being made and we are casting for Indira Gandhi's role. And that's all it really took even before I heard the script.There's a great responsibility when your portraying someone who is an iconic figure like her. And I hope all of you will go into the theater and watch the film. It was very important to get her body language right. "

Jaideep Ahlawat to join The Immortal Ashwatthama?

Pinkvilla has learnt that the makers of The Immortal Ashwatthama are in talks with actor Jaideep Ahlawat to play a key role in the film. A source informed, “The Immortal Ashwatthama is a multi-starrer and will feature many actors in pivotal roles. For one such role, Aditya has approached Jaideep. The latter has liked the script and the character too, however, nothing is finalised on paper as yet. But the makers are aiming to lock their cast soon, as the film is expected to roll from September.”

SEBI discards disclosure lapses case against Raj Kundra and

On Wednesday, July 28, Markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) fined Shilpa Shetty Kundra, her husband Raj Kundra and Viaan industries for disclosure lapses and consequent violation of insider trading rules. Now, a new development has been brought to the fore. As per PTI, SEBI has disposed of adjudication proceedings against Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra.

Jonas welcomes hubby Nick Jonas

After months of missing Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra has finally reunited with her hubby on Tuesday, August 3. To mark the special moment, she took to her Instagram profile to share a mushy picture alongside the Close hitmaker. In the photo, Priyanka can be seen wrapping Nick Jonas in her arms as the latter enjoys her warm embrace. Priyanka smiles infectiously as the two bundle up together in the photo.

