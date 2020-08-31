Newswrap, August 30: Sushant Singh Rajput's audio clip, Rhea's CBI grilling, Kangana's take on Mumbai Police

Newswrap, August 30: Right from the latest updates in Sushant Singh Rajput's case to Nia Sharma emerging as the ultimate champion of Khatron Ke Khiladi Made In India, here are the key stories from the previous day.

CBI grills Rhea Chakraborty for 3rd consecutive time

Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty was already quizzed for around 17 hours on Friday and Saturday. The CBI summoned her yet again on Sunday after which she was grilled for around eight hours. The actress was accompanied by her brother Showik to the DRDO guest house.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Meetu Singh summoned by CBI

It seems like the agency does not want to leave any loopholes while probing the late actor’s case. As a part of the same, they have now summoned Meetu Singh who resides in Mumbai. She has been reportedly called to the DRDO guest house on Monday.

Ranvir Shorey opens up on his relationship with ex GF Pooja Bhatt

Pooja Bhatt, who got married to Manish Makhija in 2003, was earlier dating Ranvir Shorey. The latter has now taken to Twitter and opened up on his relationship with Pooja. He also alleged that he was abused back then.

is ‘scared’ of Mumbai police

The actress, who is quite vocal about her opinions, took to Twitter recently and revealed that she is scared of Mumbai police more than the movie mafia goons. For the unversed, Kangana has spoken about the nepotism row and various other issues related to the film industry.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s shocking discussions on audio tape

A 35-minute audio clip of the late actor's discussion with Rhea Chakraborty, Indrajit Chakraborty, his manager, lawyer, and CA seems to have gone viral. He can be heard talking about various issues that include his mental health, retirement plan, endorsements, and other related stuff in the same. This audio reportedly dates back to January.

Nia Sharma wins Khatron Ke Khiladi Made In India

The reality show’s finale was held on Sunday post which Nia Sharma was declared the ultimate champion. The special edition’s shooting began earlier in August and many old champions also participated in it.

