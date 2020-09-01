Newswrap, August 31: Sushant Singh Rajput's probe, Rhea's CBI grilling, Pranab Mukherjee's demise & more

Newswrap, August 31: From the latest update on Tiger Shroff's movie Rambo to other related news on Sushant Singh Rajput's case, here are the key stories from the previous day.

Pranab Mukherjee passes away aged 84

India’s former president, Pranab Mukherjee left for his heavenly abode on 31st August 2020. The veteran politician had earlier tested positive for Coronavirus and was admitted to the Army hospital. He also underwent brain surgery there. Numerous people from around the country have mourned his demise.

on Rhea Chakraborty’s media trial

Just like others, Taapsee also has given her opinion in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. The actress has said that she did not know the late actor or Rhea on a personal level and that it is wrong to convict a person who isn’t proven guilty.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s former house manager approaches police

According to media reports, Dipesh Sawant had approached the Chembur police station on Saturday. He has reportedly filed a complaint there alleging media harassment like that of Rhea Chakraborty.

SHRC questions Rhea Chakraborty’s presence at Cooper Hospital mortuary

Visuals of the actress stepping out of the hospital’s mortuary went viral on social media sometime back. Not only that, but her family members were also seen accompanying her. Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission has now issued a show-cause notice to the hospital for allowing Rhea inside the mortuary.

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 promo released

The makers of the daily soap have released the first-ever teaser promo of the second season. Devoleena Bhattacharjee will be reprising her role as Gopi Bahu. She also introduces the audience to the character of Gehna in the video.

Tiger Shroff’s Rambo not to be bankrolled by YRF films

As per trade sources, Yash Raj Films is not going to produce Tiger Shroff starrer Rambo that happens to be a remake of Sylvester Stallone’s movie of the same name. The production house is currently focusing on YRF’s Project 50.

CBI summons Rhea Chakraborty once again

After having grilled the actress for the fourth consecutive day on 31st August, the agency has summoned her once again on Tuesday. Rhea was called for interrogation on Friday for the first time. Post that, she was called back for the next three days too as the probe continued inside the DRDO guest house.

