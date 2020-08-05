Newswrap, August 4: Aditya Thackeray on Sushant Singh Rajput's case, Raksha Bandhan shooting schedule & more

Newswrap, August 4: Right from Kareena Kapoor Khan's latest statement about her being privileged to the new updates on Sushant Singh Rajput's case, here are a few key stories that you need to know.

The world of entertainment was abuzz with multiple stories the previous day. We have now churned out a few key stories which you might have missed out on Tuesday. Right from Aditya Thackeray's statement about Sushant Singh Rajput to Kareena Kapoor Khan's take on privilege, here are some important stories that you need to know:

Kareena Kapoor Khan opens up on being privileged

At a time when debates revolved around nepotism and privileges have been doing rounds on all platforms, Kareena Kapoor Khan has opened up about the same in one of her interviews. The actress has stated that 21 years of her career would not have happened only because of nepotism. She further says, “My struggle is there but it isn’t as interesting as somebody who comes with just Rs 10 in his pocket in a train. Yeah, it’s not been that and I can’t be apologetic about it.”

Disha Salian’s old video goes viral on the internet

Sushant Singh Rajput left for his heavenly abode on 14th June 2020 and for those who remember, his ex-manager Disha Salian passed away six days earlier. Amid the investigations that are going on right now, an old video of Disha has surfaced in which she is seen dancing with a couple of friends. This video was reportedly shot amidst the lockdown period in India.

Was Rhea Chakraborty not allowed to attend Sushant Singh Rajput’s funeral?

The debates and controversies related to Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise continue to surface on various platforms. In the midst of all this, Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde has made a shocking allegation stating that the actress was not allowed to attend Sushant’s funeral. Her name was reportedly taken off the list of 20 people who were allowed to attend the late actor’s last rites.

’s Raksha Bandhan to go on floors on THIS date

has some interesting line up of movies as of now. One of them is Raksha Bandhan helmed by Aanand L. Rai and the actor has already shared its first loon on social media. As per the latest reports, the shootings schedule for the movie will begin in April 2021. Moreover, Akshay will be completing Atrangi Re, Bell Bottom, Prithviraj, and Bachchan Pandey before starting off with Raksha Bandhan.

Aditya Thackeray opens up on Sushant Singh Rajput’s case

Since the past few days, Aditya Thackeray’s name has been linked to late Sushant Singh Rajput’s case in various platforms. For the unversed, he is Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s son. There have been speculations that he was present at Sushant’s residence a day before the late actor passed away. Aditya has now shared a statement in which he has clarified about having no connection with the aforementioned case.

