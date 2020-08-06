Newswrap, August 5: Sushant Singh Rajput's case, Hrithik Roshan's digital debut, Kangana on Ram Mandir & more

Newswrap, August 5: Right from the latest updates on Sushant Singh Rajput's case to Kangana Ranaut's reaction on Ram Mandir, here are some key stories from the previous day.

The entertainment industry is abuzz with multiple updates daily and many of you might have missed out on those pieces of vital information owing to busy schedules. But no worries! We have now brought about some of the key stories from the previous day that made headlines. Check them out below:

Sushant Singh Rajput’s case transferred to CBI

Finally, after a lot of debates, the late actor’s case has been handed over to CBI. This has been revealed by SG Tushar Mehta who happens to be the Centre’s representative. This decision has now been welcomed by everyone including Sushant’s family members.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s nail clippings and finger swabs not collected yet?

As per the latest reports, the forensic team has not collected the finger swabs and nail clippings of the late actor. This has been revealed by an anonymous forensic surgeon who has said that the forensic team who had done Sushant’s autopsy may not have collected the required swabs and clippings.

Supreme Court on quarantining Bihar’s Police Officer

The apex court has finally reacted to the quarantining of Patna SP Vinay Tiwari by the Mumbai Police. The court has said that this particular action has not sent a good message despite Mumbai Police having a good professional reputation. Meanwhile, Vinay Tiwari will be reportedly filing for an exception from quarantine.

Rhea Chakraborty to be summoned by Enforcement Directorate (ED)

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) will summon Rhea Chakraborty in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. She has been asked to appear before the regency on Friday, 7th August 2020.

to make his digital debut

Just like many others, Hrithik Roshan is reportedly going to make his digital debut soon. The actor has been approached for appearing in two projects one of which will be the adaptation of Tom Hiddleston’s The Night Manager. The other project happens to be a BBC series from 1983 titled The Citadel. As per reports, Hrithik loves both the roles and is likely to give a nod for the same.

’s reaction on Ram Mandir

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has laid the silver brick for the foundation of the Ram Temple after having participated in ‘Bhoomi Pujan’ on Wednesday. While reacting to the same, Kangana has written on Twitter, “What could not happen in 500 years happened this year.... this is not picture of the day but the moment of many centuries #JaiShreeRam #RamMandirAyodhya.” She further mentions in yet another tweet, “Shri Ram established highest standards of self sacrifice for the well being of others, only mortal bodies die qualities don’t die..”

Disha Salian's father files written complaint

Celebrity manager Disha Salian who also worked with Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on 8th June after having fallen off an apartment in Malad. Her father Satish Salian has recently written to Mumbai Police alleging mental harassment and derogatory posts about the deceased. He has denied all the stories and claimed that all of them have been cooked up.

