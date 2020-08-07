Newswrap, August 6: Sushant Singh Rajput's diary pages torn off, Akshay Kumar & Bell Bottom team head to UK

Newswrap, August 6: Right from Akshay Kumar and team jetting off to the UK for Bell Bottom's shoot to the latest updates on Sushant Singh Rajput's case, here are the key stories from Thursday.

The world of entertainment was full of buzzing news the other day and we have scooped out a few key stories exclusively for you below. Right from the latest updates on Sushant Singh Rajput’s case to and the team heading off to the UK, here are some of the key stories from Thursday.

to feature in an action and a comedy flick

Fans of Hrithik Roshan are already excited about his upcoming project that is reportedly titled Krrish 4. However, another report suggests that the actor is keen on completing a comedy-drama and an action flick before moving on to shoot for his father Rakesh Roshan’s Krrish 4.

Also Read: Before Krrish 4, Hrithik Roshan inclined to headline a comedy and action flick? Here’s what we know

Sadak 2 new poster out

Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2 is all set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar from 28th August 2020. It features , Aditya Roy Kapur, Pooja Bhatt, and Sanjay Dutt in the lead roles. Meanwhile, the makers of the movie have now dropped a new poster on social media that features Alia, Aditya, and Sanjay. This is unlike the first poster that featured Mount Kailash.

Also Read: Sadak 2 New Poster: Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt are on a road to love; To premiere on August 28

’s father not diagnosed with COVID-19

Recently, there have been reports that Disha Patani’s father Jagdish Patani has been diagnosed with Coronavirus. However, the Malang star’s team has rubbished the reports and stated that Mr. Patani is doing fine.

Also Read: Disha Patani's spokesperson QUASHES reports of her father Jagdish Patani testing positive for COVID 19

and the team head to the UK for Bell Bottom’s shooting schedule

Khiladi Kumar has some interesting line up of projects and Bell Bottom is also among them. And now, the actor along with Lara Dutta, Jackky Bhagnani, , and the rest of the team members and families have jetted off to the UK for the film’s shooting schedule. The espionage thriller has been directed by Ranjit M Tiwari.

Also Read: PHOTOS: Akshay Kumar jets off to the UK with his family and Team Bell Bottom to commence shoot amid COVID 19

Sonu Sood extends help to 100 medical students

Sonu Sood has been termed the ‘messiah of migrant workers’ for his generous work amidst the Coronavirus pandemic. The actor has once again extended a helping held to 100 Tamil Nadu medical students who were stuck in Russia. He arranged a charter flight for all these students who finally managed to return to their homeland.

Also Read: Sonu Sood’s kindness continues; Actor helps 100 Tamil Nadu medical students stuck in Russia return to Chennai

Does Rhea Chakraborty own two plush flats worth crores?

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has already summoned Rhea Chakraborty in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. She has been asked to appear before the investigating agency on August 7. Now, the ED investigation has revealed that the actress owns two plush flats which are worth crores. Given that Rhea’s net income for the year 2018-19 was Rs 14 lakh, she has now come under the scanner.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty owns 2 plush flats worth crores in Mumbai? ED to investigate

Samuel Miranda interrogated by ED

Sushant Singh Rajput’s house manager Samual Miranda has been spotted outside the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office on Thursday. He was called for the second round of interrogation by the agency. However, he refrained from talking to the media persons while on his way there.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Samuel Miranda arrives at ED office for second round of interrogation

Sushant Singh Rajput’s diary pages missing!

As reported by a news channel, a few pages from Sushant Singh Rajput’s diary have been allegedly torn off which implies that the evidence has tampered in connection with his case.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput Death Probe: Pages from actor's personal diary allegedly RIPPED off?

Sushant Singh Rajput’s call records out

The late actor’s case seems to have gotten murkier than ever. Meanwhile, the call records of the late actor have now come to the fore. One of the most shocking revelations that have been made in these records is that Sushant did not speak to his girlfriend Rhea for almost a week before his untimely death.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput's call records reveal he didn't speak to Rhea for a week before his death: Report

Sameer Sharma passes away

(Trigger Warning)

Sameer Sharma who played a pivotal role in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke has unfortunately passed away. He was 44 at the time of his death and has reportedly died by suicide. Numerous celebs from the film and television fraternity have mourned his demise.

If you need support or know someone who is struggling, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

Also Read: Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke fame Sameer Sharma passes away by apparent suicide at his Mumbai residence

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×