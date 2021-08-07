Newswrap, August 6: Yo Yo Honey Singh breaks silence on wife’s allegations, Bell Bottom first song out & more

Yo Yo Honey Singh refutes domestic violence allegations

On Friday night, Yo Yo Honey Singh officially issued a statement on social media addressing the alleged domestic violence allegations and thereby sending netizens into a state of frenzy. The musician refuted all the allegations put forth by his wife Shalini Talwar, who he has been married to for 20 years. The rapper in the statement said, “I strongly refute all the allegations but will not comment any further because the matter is sub-judice before the Court of Law. I have full faith in the judicial system of this country, and I am confident that the truth will be out soon”.

Nushrratt Bharuccha unwell

In an unfortunate turn of events, it appears that Nushrratt Bharuccha isn’t keeping well. The Dream Girl actor was reportedly rushed to the hospital from the sets of Luv Ranjan’s next after suffering from vertigo. Although the actor isn’t hospitalised, she is taking proper medications from home and is advised to take rest for a minimum 15 days.

Bell Bottom song Marjaawaan out

The makers of Bell Bottom released their first song Marjaawaan featuring and Vaani Kapoor in a romantic avatar. With retro beats, the new song is accentuated with Akshay and Vaani’s sizzling chemistry in a modern way.

Neha Dhupia on normalising breastfeeding

In her recent interaction with Pinkvilla, Neha Dhupia stated, “As far as normalising breastfeeding is concerned, I’ll give you a small example. When we started Freedom To Feed, and why we started it because I felt the amount of discomfort (when) going out and feeding my daughter, when I was out in public. You know, you don’t understand that a woman goes through a lot of things, and one of the main things is postpartum. You don’t want to be left alone. Sometimes you just want to take a walk in the mall.”

Vibhu Agarwal's company counters molestation allegations

ULLU in their official statement mentioned, “ULLU had made a complaint with Cyber Cell, Lucknow Police on 10.06.2021 against unknown persons for cheating and extortion of money running into lakhs of rupees, wherein internal investigation into IP addresses also revealed the involvement of ULLU’s former Legal Head, a woman, and her accomplices. The said complaint was converted to FIR no. 0021 of 2021 under Section 384, 420 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 66 of the Information Technology Act 2008 and investigation is pending.”

