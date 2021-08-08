Newswrap August 7: Bomb scare at Amitabh Bachchan’s bungalow; Tiger Shroff's Vande Mataram teaser out & more

Bomb scare at Amitabh Bachchan’s bungalow

Mumbai Police reportedly received a call threatening to blow up Amitabh Bachchan’s residence. The incident happened on Friday night after an anonymous caller informed the Mumbai Police about placing a bomb at the legendary actor’s bungalow along with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Byculla and Dadar railway stations. However, the news turned out to be a hoax and the cops have detained two people in the case.

Tiger Shroff's Vande Mataram Teaser out

Actor Tiger Shroff released the teaser of his upcoming Hindi single Vande Mataram on Saturday. The actor took to his social media handle to share the teaser video featuring himself in a patriotic avatar.

Bell Bottom: Lara Dutta as Indira Gandhi

starrer starrer much-awaited spy thriller Bell Bottom’s trailer was released by the makers on Tuesday, August 3. The director of the movie, Ranjeet M Tewari, in an interaction with a leading daily revealed that it was ’s decision to cast Lara Dutta as the former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Kartik Aaryan shares first photo from Freddy

The filming for Freddy has officially commenced as Kartik Aaryan took to social media to announce the same. The actor shared his first official photo from the sets of his romantic thriller. The photo features Kartik sitting behind the film's clapper board along with a bouquet of pink roses on a wooden table.

Rani Mukerji leaves for Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway shoot

Rani Mukerji was spotted at the airport leaving for the filming of her next film titled Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway. The film which will be directed by Ashima Chibber, is an untold story about a journey of a mother’s battle against an entire country.

