Newswrap, August 7: ED interrogates Rhea Chakraborty, Deepika Padukone's film to start off in November & more

Newswrap, August 7: Right from the latest updates on Sushant Singh Rajput's case to Deepika Padukone starting off her new film this year, here are a few stories from the previous day that you need to know.

Yesterday's news columns were buzzing hot with stories from all kinds of sections. In case you all have missed out on any key stories from the previous day, we have scooped out a few buzzing ones exclusively for you.

IPS officer Vinay Tiwari released from quarantine on THIS condition

As Sushant Singh Rajput’s case has become baffling in the past few days, another set of issues is revolving around IPS officer Vinay Tiwari who came to Mumbai for leading the Bihar police team. The BMC finally obliged with the orders of the Supreme Court and released him from quarantine on the condition that he leaves the city by 8th August.

’s next project to start in November

The actress has some interesting projects coming up one of which is an untitled movie helmed by Shakun Batra. As per the latest reports, it will start by year-end in November and its shoot location will be Sri Lanka. The movie also features Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. It happens to be a complex relationship drama that will be produced by .

Siddharth Pithani and Shruti Modi summoned by ED

It is not only Rhea Chakraborty who is under the radar of investigating agencies in terms of Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. They believe a few other people are also involved and as a result, two more people appeared before the Enforcement Directorate on Friday – Sushant’s former manager Shruti Modi and Rhea’s brother Showik.

Rhea Chakraborty interrogated by ED in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput’s case

As reported earlier, the Enforcement Directorate summoned Rhea Chakraborty on Friday in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. The actress along with her brother Showik and ex-manager Shruti Modi appeared before the investigating agency on 7th August.

Rhea’s call records revealed

Both Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty’s call records have been investigated post which some startling facts have been found out. The latter’s call records reveal that she has received more calls from Samuel Miranda and Shruti Modi than her boyfriend Sushant. In fact, she has reportedly called the DCP Bandra last year.

Air India Express plane mishap takes a toll on lives

An Air India Express plane carrying passengers between Dubai to Calicut crashed while landing at Kerala’s Kozhikode International Airport on Friday at around 7.41 pm. It reportedly skidded off the runway and fell off a deep gorge. Around 14 people are feared dead and 123 others are injured. Meanwhile, 15 more passengers have suffered serious injuries.

