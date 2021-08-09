Newswrap, August 8: Anupam Shyam passes away at 63; Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata teaser & more

18 years of Koi Mil Gaya

starrer alien franchise Koi Mil Gaya which led to the superhero Krrish franchise has completed 18 years of release. Hrithik also revealed that the alien in the film ‘Jaadoo’ was merely three years old when he entered into the life of character Rohit Mehra. Hrithik also mentioned that Jaadoo turned 21 years old today.

Also Read| Happy Birthday Jaadoo: Hrithik Roshan’s alien friend from Koi Mil Gaya turns 21 today; Sussanne Khan reacts

Sarkaru Vaari Paat teaser

To mark the occasion of superstar Mahesh Babu’s birthday, the makers unveiled the first teaser of much-awaited Telugu entertainer Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Keerthy Suresh also stars in a pivotal role in the film and makes her presence felt in the teaser. The teaser also being called a Birthday blast is an entertaining treat for the fans.

Also Read| Sarkaru Vaari Paata Teaser Out: Fans are in for a mighty entertaining treat on Mahesh Babu’s birthday; WATCH

Anupam Shyam Passes away

Maan Kee Awaaz Pratigya 2 actor Anupam Shyam passed away in Mumbai at the age of 63 due to multiple organ failures. The prolific actor was best known for his great performance as Thakur Sajjan Singh in the show. He started his career in 1993 and has acted across several narratives in television and films.

Also Read| Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya actor Anupam Shyam passes away in Mumbai

Aditya Roy Kapur shares OM BTS Picture

Aditya Roy Kapur has currently been shooting for his much-awaited actioner Om: The Battle Within. The film also stars Sanjana Sanghi in the leading part. Aditya took to Instagram and shared a picture where he is relaxing on the sofa from behind the scenes of the film on the shooting location.

Also Read| Aditya Roy Kapur is working hard on the sets of ‘OM: The Battle Within’; See BTS PIC

shares Dhaakad character look

Kangana Ranaut has currently been filming for her actioner ‘Dhaakad’ in Budapest. Actress took to Instagram and shared a picture of her character from the film named ‘Agni’. Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutt have wrapped up their portions in the film.

Also Read| Kangana Ranaut says Agni will live in her 'beyond the film' as she inches closer to Dhaakad wrap