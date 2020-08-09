Newswrap August 8: Rhea Chakraborty shares a photo from Sushant's diary, Rana Daggubati's wedding & more

The newswrap for August 8 brings all the latest news from the film industry. From Rhea Chakraborty sharing a photo of a page from Sushant's diary to Rana Daggubati's wedding & more.

1. Rhea Chakraborty shares a photo from the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's diary. The actress shared a photo of the late actor's sipper which has Chhichhore printed on it. The actress Rhea Chakraborty also shared a photo of a page from the late actor's diary. The page reads the gratitude list which the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput reportedly wrote.

2. South actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj got married in Hyderabad. The wedding was attended by the actor's close family and friend. Stylish Star, Allu Arjun was also present at the wedding. Actor cum producer Ram Charan also shared a lovely picture alongside the newly wed.

3. Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt is reportedly admitted to the Lilavati hospital in Mumbai. The actor shared a post on his Twitter account stating that he is under medical observation at Lilavati hospital. The actor further states that with the help of the doctors and staff he should hopefully recover and return home in a day or two.

4. Actor Abhishek Bachchan has tested negative for COVID 19. The actor shared the news on his social media account. The actor wrote in his Instagram post that he is very thankful for all the wishes people has sent across for his speedy recovery. The actor Abhishek Bachchan stated that he was happy to return home.

5. Kedarnath writer Kanika Dhillon is reportedly dating National Award-winning writer Himanshu Sharma. Garima Arora who is known to be the couple's friend reportedly shared a picture of Kanika and Himanshu Sharma. Kanika Dhillon has worked on films like Kedarnath and Judgemental Hai Kya.

