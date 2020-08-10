Newswrap, August 9: Rhea Chakraborty's texts with Sushant Singh Rajput, Mumbai Police on Disha Salian's case

Newswrap, August 9: Right from the latest updates on Sushant Singh Rajput's case to Satish Shah's health update, here's a list of keyword stories from Sunday.

The world of entertainment was abuzz with multiple stories on Sunday. And now, for those of you who do not want to miss your daily dose of news feeds, we have scooped out some of the key stories from the previous day that is hard to miss. Check them out below:

Rhea Chakraborty to be summoned by ED again

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoned Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, and ex-manager Shruti Modi in connection with the case on August 8. Rhea’s brother Showik was griller for almost 18 hours and post that he came out from the office on Sunday morning. As per the latest reports, the ED will once again interrogate Rhea on Monday.

Also Read: Rhea Chakraborty summoned once again by ED on Monday, brother Showik leaves after 18 hours of questioning

Rhea Chakraborty shares texts with Sushant about the latter’s sister Priyanka

The actress who has been recently interrogated by the ED in connection with Sushant’s case has shared some of her WhatsApp texts that include the late actor showing concern for his sister Priyanka. As per the screenshots, he apparently thought that Priyanka was manipulating his roommate Siddharth Pithani.

Also Read: Rhea Chakraborty shares messages showing Sushant Singh Rajput raised concerns about sister Priyanka: Report

Mumbai Police clarifies facts related to Disha Salian’s last call

Vishal Thakur, Mumbai Police DCP of Zone 11 has clarified certain rumours related to Sushant Singh Rajput’s ex-manager Disha Salian. He has quashed one such rumour stating that the deceased manager’s last call was to a friend and not to Sushant. He further added that her body was not found unclothed and that her autopsy was done immediately after police reached the spot.

Also Read: Disha Salian did NOT call Sushant Singh Rajput in her final moments, Mumbai Police clarifies

Vicky Kaushal meets

Vicky Kaushal has been spotted by the paparazzi while going out to meet his rumoured girlfriend Katrina Kaif. He has been clicked outside Katrina’s residence while stepping out of his car. The two of them have remained tight-lipped about their relationship till date but continue to grab headlines because of their camaraderie in public.

Also Read: Vicky Kaushal snapped at Katrina Kaif's residence as he spends Sunday with rumoured ladylove

Siddharth Pithani to face the ED on August 10

Sushant Singh Rajput’s flatmate Siddharth Pithani failed to appear before the ED on August 8. The investing agency summoned him in connection with the late actor’s case. Now, as per the latest reports, he is likely to join the probe on Monday.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput case: ED likely to interrogate Siddharth Pithani on August 10

Amitabh Bachchan anxious after HC’s decision related to senior artists

The High Court has recently quashed the provisions of two circulars by the Maharashtra government that barred film and TV artists above 65 years from resuming shootings and other related work amidst the lockdown. That’s not all. The court also termed them as something that is 'discriminatory.' Amitabh Bachchan, in reaction to this decision, has expressed his anxiety over finding work amidst the pandemic and said that it may be ‘packers’ for senior artists like him.

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan distressed over finding work amidst COVID 19; Ask fans to suggest ‘alternate work jobs’

Sarabhai vs Sarabhai fame Satish Shah discharged from hospital

Satish Shah who has been an instrumental part of both the film and television industry was diagnosed with COVID-19 a few days back. The actor has been finally discharged from the hospital much to the happiness of his fans. He will be under home quarantine until August 11.

Also Read: Satish Shah discharged from hospital post undergoing treatment for COVID 19; Actor to quarantine himself

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×