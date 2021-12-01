Newswrap, Dec 1: Alia Bhatt’s BTS pics from Brahmastra set; Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif’s wedding rules & more

New Brahmastra photos featuring Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna, Mouni Roy out:

Ayan Mukerji has shared another series of photos. This time, the director chose to feature the entire cast in special settings. Calling it 'Flashes of Time 2', the filmmaker gave us a glimpse of Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy from the film's set. The new series also featured Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan. In one photo, Ayan, Ranbir, and Alia can be seen having an intense discussion. The most intriguing look of the lot is Mouni Roy as her red and black silhouette almost reminds us of a Samurai.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina wedding rules:

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are gearing up for their Udaipur wedding that is set to take place next week. Looks like the countdown has already begun and several snippets of information is now coming to the fore. According to the latest report published in India Today, Vicky and Katrina's guests will most likely be made to sign an NDA clause. The couple has laid down strict rules to follow during the three-day wedding festivities. From no photos to no disclosure of location on social media, looks like Vicky and Katrina's wedding will be a super private affair.

Salman Khan’s niece Alizeh is all set to debut:

Salman Khan's niece, 21-year-old Alizeh, is finally gearing up for the launch of her acting debut in Bollywood next month. Director Soumendra Padhi is most likely to direct Alizeh in her debut film. Soumendra Padhi is the man behind Netflix's 2020 series 'Jamtara' which starred Amit Sial, Aksha Pardasany, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya in main roles.

RRR trailer launch postponed:

The much anticipated Jr NTR and Ram Charan starrer RRR's trailer, which was slated to release on December 3, has been postponed. The makers shared that due to 'unforeseen circumstances' the trailer will not release on December 3 and a new date will be announced soon. The news has disappointed the fans. Fans who have been eagerly waiting for December 3 are disappointed over the postponement, took to social media to express their displeasure. However, the reason is not known.

Jersey new poster:

Shahid Kapoor shared a new poster of his upcoming next sports drama. He wrote, "Being a father this is my favourite poster of jersey." The poster sees Arjun, Shahid Kapoor’s character, tying his son Kittu’s (played by Ronit Kamra) shoelaces. Symbolic of the bond between Arjun and Kittu, the poster showcases yet another emotion of the film. Seeing the poster, fans of Shahid were left emotional and excited for the upcoming film.

Ranveer Singh’s thank you note to his fans for an overwhelming response to 83 trailer:

The actor took to his social media and thanked all his fans. He wrote, “Thank you to movie fans all over the country and beyond, our film fraternity, the press…people from all walks of life and generations have appreciated the movie’s trailer, and we are filled with gratitude and gladness. This is not just a movie- it’s a glorious tribute to that moment in Indian history that changed it all! It’s out the great achievement of the Indian Cricket Team of 1983-‘Kapil’s Devil’s! These men are legends and it’s an honour to be part of the cinematic telling of their iconic story on the big screen.”

