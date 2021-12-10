Newswrap, Dec 10: Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif to reach their love nest tonight, Alia Bhatt promotes RRR & more

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif to reach their new home tonight?

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif were snapped leaving Jaipur after their grand wedding. The newly married couple boarded a chopper to reach Jaipur airport and from there a private charter flight. As for their families, they were all spotted at the Jaipur airport while heading to Mumbai.

Now, according to the latest report published in ETimes, Vicky and Katrina will be reaching their new Mumbai home tonight. The report revealed that the couple's new home is getting ready and as many as 50 people have been pressed into service for the past 2 to 3 days to put everything in order.

Alia Bhatt gears up for promotions of RRR:

Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn and Alia starrer RRR trailer has been released. The actress is making the heads turn with her stunning style statements. Keeping up with this trajectory, Alia has once grabbed attention with her style during RRR promotions. In the pics, Alia looked stunning in a black suit which had golden print at the neckline and border for the promotional event for RRR. The Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actress completed her look with a matching black skirt with golden prints and a black dupatta. She had tied her hair in a tight pony and golden earrings and her panache was unmissable. Alia had taken to her Instagram story to share the pics and these were a real treat for her massive fan following.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas congratulates Parineeti Chopra as she completes 10 years in showbiz:

Actress sister Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to her Instagram stories and congratulated her on completing 10 years. She writes, “Tisha…so so proud of your talent, your journey and everything you’ve achieved. Congrats on completing 10 years in the industry!. With the post, Priyanka also shared a picture. On the occasion of her tenth year in the industry, the actress has mentioned that she would no longer play it safe in her profession.

Aryan Khan moves Bombay HC seeking relaxation of weekly attendance at NCB office:

Aryan Khan was arrested in a narcotics case in October and subsequently granted bail after close to four weeks. Now, according to the latest report in Press Trust of India, Aryan Khan has approached the Bombay High Court seeking relaxation for his bail condition. As per the report, Aryan and his team of lawyers have approached Bombay HC and sought a modification for his bail condition. Currently, as part of his bail condition, the young star kid is expected to appear before the NCB for his weekly attendance. Aryan's legal team has cited that since the investigation is transferred to a Special Investigation Team of Delhi NCB, the weekly attendance condition could be relaxed, said the plea

Also Read: Aryan Khan moves Bombay HC seeking relaxation of weekly attendance at NCB office