Newswrap, Dec 11: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal’s haldi pics, Virat Kohli’s love note for Anushka Sharma and more

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s haldi pics was all about love and laughter

Newlyweds Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal took the social media by a storm this morning as they shared beautiful pics from their haldi ceremony. While groom Vicky wore a white kurta pyjama, Katrina looked like a dream in her cream coloured lehenga with heavy golden embroidery. Their haldi pics was all about love, happiness and celebration.

Also Read: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal wedding pics: Couple smothers each other with love during fun-filled Haldi ceremony

Ayushmann Khurrana’s Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui struggles at box office

As Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor starrer Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui has been creating a massive buzz, the movie seems to struggle at the ticket window. According to media reports, the Abhishek Kapoor directorial has made a collection of Rs 3.25 crore on the first day of release.

Also Read: Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui Box Office Day 1: Ayushmann Khurrana’s film gets a slow start, earns Rs 3.25 crore

Virat Kohli’s pens a love note for wife Anushka Sharma

As Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma celebrate their fourth wedding anniversary today, the ace cricketer pens a love note for his ladylove and shared a beautiful pic with the actress and their daughter Vamika. He wrote, “4 years of being married to The most honest, loving, brave woman and the one who inspired me to stand by the right thing even when the whole world could be against you. 4 years of being married to YOU. You complete me in every way, I’ll always love you with all that I have and more. This day is more special as it’s our first anniversary as a family and life is complete with this little munchkin”.

Also Read: Virat Kohli is officially 'Husband of the year' as he wishes Anushka Sharma on wedding anniversary feat Vamika

Alia Bhatt announces Brahmastra motion poster release date

As fans are eagerly waiting for Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starrer Brahmastra, the Student of The Year actress took to social media to share a big announcement about the fantasy drama. Taking to Instagram, Alia has shared a teaser stating that the motion poster of Brahmastra will be launched on December 15. This isn’t all. Alia also stated the Brahmastra team will be introducing their Shiva as well along with the launch of the motion poster.

Also Read: Brahmastra: Alia Bhatt to unveil the motion poster of her and Ranbir Kapoor starrer on THIS date

Sutapa Sikdar expresses her happiness as Babil Khan begins shooting for The Railway Men

As Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan begins shooting for The Railway Men, Sutapa Sikdar can’t keep calm and penned a long note for the young actor. She also stated that while she is proud of Babil’s hard work, she is a difficult critic to please. Sutapa also mentioned that she is ecstatic about the fact that Babil has shared the space with Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon and Divyenndu on the poster.

Also Read: Sutapa Sikdar is proud mom as Babil Khan begins The Railway Men shooting: I’m most difficult critic to please