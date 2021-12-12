Newswrap Dec 12: Katrina Kaif's mehendi pics, Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli's anniversary dinner & more

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's Mehendi PICS

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal recently tied the knot and became husband and wife. Ever since the first pictures from their wedding made it to social media, the internet has literally crashed. Today too, the newlyweds have taken to their social media to share pictures from their Mehendi ceremony and it is everything about laughter and dance.

Katrina Kaif's sister snapped at airport as she leaves India after actress' wedding

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's big fat Indian wedding has officially wrapped up. The almost week-long festivities came to an end on Friday as the couple tied the knot and straight away headed for their honeymoon. Now, with everything done, Katrina's family members seem to be heading back home. In the wee hours of Sunday, the paparazzi seemingly snapped Katrina's sister Sonia Turcotte at the Mumbai international airport.

Anushka Sharma shares a special video as Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi clocks 13

Anushka Sharma completes 13 long years in the industry today and the actress has a special memory to remember it. On Sunday, 13 years since the film released, Anushka took to social media to remember the special day and the 'extraordinary lovce story' that unfolded onscreen. Sharing a video, Anushka wrote, #13YearsOfRabNeBanaDiJodi," and tagged her first co-star Shah Rukh Khan, producers Yash Raj Films and Aditya Chopra.

Katrina Kaif's brother says he's blessed with the 'most beautiful' family, calls Sharvari 'pretty cool'