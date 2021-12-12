Newswrap Dec 12: Katrina Kaif's mehendi pics, Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli's anniversary dinner & more

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Published on Dec 12, 2021 09:25 PM IST  |  2.9K
   
Newswrap Dec 12: Katrina Kaif's mehendi pics, Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli's anniversary dinner & more
Newswrap Dec 12: Katrina Kaif's mehendi pics, Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli's anniversary dinner & more (Pic credit - Joseph Radhik)
Advertisement

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's Mehendi PICS

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal recently tied the knot and became husband and wife. Ever since the first pictures from their wedding made it to social media, the internet has literally crashed. Today too, the newlyweds have taken to their social media to share pictures from their Mehendi ceremony and it is everything about laughter and dance. 

ALSO READ: What a Mehendi: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's aesthetic PICS scream laughter, love & some killer dance moves

Katrina Kaif's sister snapped at airport as she leaves India after actress' wedding

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's big fat Indian wedding has officially wrapped up. The almost week-long festivities came to an end on Friday as the couple tied the knot and straight away headed for their honeymoon. Now, with everything done, Katrina's family members seem to be heading back home. In the wee hours of Sunday, the paparazzi seemingly snapped Katrina's sister Sonia Turcotte at the Mumbai international airport.

ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Katrina Kaif's sister snapped at airport as she leaves India after actress' wedding

Anushka Sharma shares a special video as Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi clocks 13 

Anushka Sharma completes 13 long years in the industry today and the actress has a special memory to remember it. On Sunday, 13 years since the film released, Anushka took to social media to remember the special day and the 'extraordinary lovce story' that unfolded onscreen. Sharing a video, Anushka wrote, #13YearsOfRabNeBanaDiJodi," and tagged her first co-star Shah Rukh Khan, producers Yash Raj Films and Aditya Chopra.

ALSO READ: 13 years of Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi: Anushka Sharma recalls 'extraordinary love story' with Shah Rukh Khan

Katrina Kaif's brother says he's blessed with the 'most beautiful' family, calls Sharvari 'pretty cool'

Sebastien took to Instagram to drop a photo of Katrina Kaif from her Mehendi ceremony with Vicky Kaushal. In the photo, Katrina is surrounded by her sisters Isabelle Kaif and Sonia Turcotte as well as Bunty Aur Babli 2 actress Sharvari. Sharing the picture, he wrote, "I really do have the most beautiful family even more inside than out. Whatever I did in a past life I am certainly blessed in this one. Oh and @sharvari is pretty cool too." 

ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif's brother says he's blessed with the 'most beautiful' family, calls Sharvari 'pretty cool'

Is this what Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's 4 year anniversary dinner looked like?

Looks like Anushka and Virat's anniversary dinner was a quiet one at home. The actress took to Instagram to share a glimpse of their special dinner and it looked all things stunning. The dinner setup included flowers, plants and long stalks of pampas grass. Considering every romantic dinner setup is incomplete without candles, a few white candles were also set up next to the silver food casing. While we don't know what was on the menu, we're sure Anushka and Virat must've had a fun celebratory anniversary dinner along with their little one Vamika.

ALSO READ: Is this what Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's 4 year anniversary dinner looked like?

Advertisement
Credits: Pinkvilla

Comments
User Avatar