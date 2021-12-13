Newswrap, Dec 13: Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora test COVID positive, 83 to not release in IMAX version & more

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora have tested COVID positive. The Jab We Met actress shared the official statement on her Instagram story and asked everyone who has come in contact with her to get tested. Mumbai's civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has ordered RT-PCR tests for all those who came in contact with them. The actors, who are close friends, were recently spotted attending a party. Both actresses are under quarantine currently and taking all the necessary precautions.

Ranveer Singh starrer 83 to not release in IMAX version:

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone starrer 83 will not be releasing in the IMAX version. According to reports in Bollywood Hungama, “The makers intended to release the film in IMAX version as well. They thought, and rightly so, that this is a larger-than-life sports drama. It has the grandeur and the scale and hence, viewers would be excited to see it in IMAX. It was the same logic that was applied when the film was converted into 3D.”

Katrina Kaif spoke Punjabi during her wedding festivities:

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are officially a couple now. The lovebirds, who have been dating each other for a while now, tied the knot in an intimate yet grand ceremony in Rajasthan on December 9. Vicky’s cousin sister Dr. Upasana Vohra opened up about Katrina’s big day. During her recent interactions with her fans, Upasana and her husband Arunendra Kumar were inundated with questions about the newlyweds. One of the Instagram users asked if Katrina spoke Punjabi during the wedding. To this, Vicky’s sister replied saying, “Yes. Throughout the wedding, she only spoke Punjabi”.

Seema Khan tests positive for Covid 19:

Designer Seema Khan has also tested positive for the virus. In late November, Seema along with Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari Soni, and Bhavana Pandey had announced the second season of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. “Yo! We’re coming back to your screens! Season 2 of The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives is now filming,” Seema had written on Instagram. Malaika Arora had commented on the post stating, “Can’t wait ladies. whoooo hoooooo.”