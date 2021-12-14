Newswrap, Dec 14: Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal spotted at airport; Brahmastra motion poster out tomorrow & more

Newlyweds Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, who had tied the knot in a grand ceremony in Rajasthan last week, had reportedly flown to the Maldives for their honeymoon. And while their fans have been eagerly waiting for the couple to return to Mumbai, Vicky and Katrina are finally back in the tinsel town and we can’t get enough of the mushy airport romance. Interestingly, the lovebirds were seen walking hand-in-hand as they came out of the airport. The actress was seen wearing a salwar suit with sindoor and mangalsutra.

Brahmastra motion poster out tomorrow:

Finally, after a long wait, one of the most awaited films Brahmastra's motion poster will be out tomorrow. Fans were waiting for it for a long time. The film was in the news ever since it was announced and today, Karan Johar took to his Instagram handle announcing the same. The upcoming drama stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role. For some time, Ayan Mukherjee was sharing a lot of Behind The Scene pictures on his social handle which was further increasing the excitement level among the fans.

Alia Bhatt leaves Mumbai for Brahmastra motion poster launch:

The Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actress made a statement in her stylish look as she made her way inside the airport. She was seen wearing a baby pink coloured full sleeves crop jacket which she had paired with a white crop top and denims. She had completed her airport look with a classy handbag and a pair of white sneakers. Alia had tied her hair in a back bun and made sure to wear a mask in wake of the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic.

BMC alleges Kareena Kapoor Khan's family not cooperating post Covid positive result:

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora tested Covid-19 positive a few days ago and both of them are quarantined at home. However, according to the latest report in India Today, Kareena's family is not cooperating with the BMC. Citing sources, the report revealed that the family is hesitant in sharing information about their whereabouts. BMC sources told India Today that they had asked the family about Saif Ali Khan. However, they did not get a clear answer. After reportedly asking them repeatedly, Kareena Kapoor's family members told BMC that Saif Ali Khan has not been in Mumbai for the last one week.

