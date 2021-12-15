Newswrap, Dec 15: Brahmastra motion poster OUT; Shanaya Kapoor tests COVID positive & more

Brahmastra Motion Poster Out:

Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra is finally gearing up for a theatrical release. On Wednesday, the filmmaker along with the film's stars launched Brahmastra's motion poster at a fan event in New Delhi. After years of conceptualisation and working on his passion project, Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra starring Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in the lead roles is all set for a 9 September 2022 release. Hours before the launch of the official motion poster and Brahmastra fan event, it was confirmed that Brahmastra will be hitting screens in September 2022.

Shanaya Kapoor tests positive for COVID 19:

After mother Maheep Kapoor, daughter Shanaya Kapoor has been tested positive for COVID 19. Taking to her official Instagram stories, Shanaya wrote, “I have tested positive for COVID-19. As of today, I have mild symptoms, but I’m feeling okay and have isolated myself. I have tested negative four days ago however, while testing again as a precaution the results came positive. I am following the protocol given by my doctor and health professionals. If you have been in contact with me, request you to please get tested. Stay safe everyone!” To note, the third variant of Coronavirus has already been detected and cases are being reported.

Gauri Khan shares FIRST post since son Aryan Khan's arrest:

It has been more than a month since Aryan Khan returned home after his bail in the narcotics case, but Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri have maintained a low-key profile on social media. On Wednesday, Gauri Khan returned to social media after more than a 2-month hiatus to share her first post. The designer kept her post all about work as she revealed that she is designing a new space for a designer duo. In the post, Gauri was seen working with her team and discussing things about the project. However, what really stood out were the comments on Gauri's post.

Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor’s Chhichhore to releases on 11,000 screens in China:

The National Award winning film of 2019, Chhichhore, directed by Dangal fame Nitesh Tiwari, presented by NGE and Fox Star India, set the cash registers ringing as it managed to rake in a massive total in the vicinity of ₹ 150 crore nett mark in India and over ₹ 200 crores gross worldwide. Now, it is also officially confirmed that Chhichhore will release on over 11,000 screens across 100+ cities in China, thus making it one of the widest Indian releases in China. After the massive success of Nitesh Tiwari’s Dangal in China, he hopes the Chinese audience to similarly embrace Chhichhore.

Ananya Panday stuns in all black attire:

Ananya Panday is one of the most fashionable actresses of Bollywood. These days, she has been sharing a lot of pictures from her photoshoot, and every time, she just nails the look and impresses her fans. Coming to her outfit, dressed in an all-black outfit, Ananya looks simply stunning. Her open tresses and subtle makeup compliment her overall gorgeous look. She captioned the photos with a half-moon emoji. The actress opted for bold makeup that was visible in the black and white pictures. The actress opted for nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks, and a shade of soft pink lipstick. As soon as she shared the pictures, celebrities praised her look.

