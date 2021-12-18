Newswrap Dec 18: Disha Patani and Raashi Khanna join Yodha, Vicky Kaushal resumes work post wedding and more

Disha Patani and Raashi Khanna to play the female lead in Yodha

Days after Sidharth Malhotra had made the headlines for playing the titular role in Yodha. The movie will have Sidharth as a soldier on a mission and had got the audience excited. And now as per the recent update, the makers have announced the female lead of Yodha as Disha Patani and Raashi Khanna have been roped in for the movie. The announcement was made by Karan Johar who wrote, “The phenomenal and exceptionally talented female leads of #Yodha are here! Welcoming the fierce, the gorgeous and ever charming Disha Patani to the family. Along with Raashii Khanna, who brings her spark and innocence to the role like no other! Yodha hits theatres near you on 11th November, 2022”.

Also Read: Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna join Sidharth Malhotra as leading ladies on Yodha; Karan Johar announces

Deepika Padukone was the first choice for 83; confirms Kabir Khan

As 83 is set to hit the screens next, fans are excited to see Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone sharing the screen for the first time post their wedding. And while Kabir Khan is elated about having Deepika as a part of his movie, he revealed that the Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela actress was the first choice for the role. “Deepika and Ranveer are a nice couple and are doing their first film after their marriage. But for me, Deepika was the person to go to even if was not married to Ranveer. I am so glad that she loved the film, she got moved by the story and she just said, ‘I want to be a part of this film’,” he added.

Also Read: Kabir Khan reveals Deepika Padukone was the first choice for Roma Dev in 83: Glad she loved the film

Vicky Kaushal gets back to work post his wedding with Katrina Kaif

It’s been almost 10 days since Vicky Kaushal had tied the knot with Katrina Kaif in a grand wedding in Rajasthan. And while the newlyweds were occupied with the post wedding rituals, Vicky has now finally resumed the work. Taking to his Instagram handle, Vicky shared a selfie in which he was seen sitting in his car after his morning coffee. In the caption, he dropped hints about heading to shoot post his morning coffee.

Also Read: PIC: Vicky Kaushal returns to work after wedding with Katrina Kaif; Fans ask 'Bhabhi kidhar hai?'

Ayan Mukerji admits delaying things in Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s life

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are set to share the screen for the first time in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. And while the fans have been eager for the movie’s release, the filmmaker has admitted that things have been delayed in the couple’s life because of him. “To be honest, when we started our film, I thought this is the best casting- Ranbir and Alia, powerhouses. It was just too good. Then Ranbir and Alia became very good friends, then very very very good friends in life, then more than friends. So then, I didn't want the whole world to see them for these 4 years. I didn't want anyone to see them till my film had not come out,” he added.

Also Read: Ayan admits there are delays in Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's lives due to him; KJo says 'You can't curb love'

Ali Fazal pens a sweet note for Richa Chadha on her birthday

It’s Richa Chadha’s birthday today and Ali Fazal made sure to pen a sweet note for his ladylove. Taking to Instagram, he shared some quirky videos with Richa and wrote “My Person, Happy Birthday. I miss our home as is, and to top it up today I am missing being with you right there… cannot wait to celebrate Sagitarius Month with you in a few days.. Love you Here are some of my favourite moments from this year. Some Quiet, some Clumsy, others Victorious( yes you killed it at the bowling alley) and some simply Rad. Heheh sry”.

Also Read: On Richa Chadha’s birthday, Ali Fazal shares some of his favourite moments with her: I miss being with you