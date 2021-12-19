Newswrap Dec 19: Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s new home puja, Anushka Sharma thanking paps & more

Vicky Kaushal’s parents snapped arriving at his new home for puja today

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have been the talk of the town ever since they have gotten married. The newlyweds took social media by quite a storm as they posted their wedding pictures. Both Vicky and Kat looked surreal in their wedding attires and we bet everyone’s eyes would have been fixed on them. Well, ever since the two got married there were reports that the star couple would be shifting at their new house in Juhu. It looks like the puja for their new house is scheduled for today for which Vicky’s parents left their house in their car and were snapped by the paps.

Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni make their relationship official on his birthday?

Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni have been rumoured to be dating each other for quite a long time. These two have been spotted with each other on several events. Earlier, it was on Sussanne’s birthday that Arslan’s special post had made headlines, and now on Arslan’s birthday, Sussanne has taken to her Instagram handle to share a picture with her rumoured beau and what caught our attention was his comment on her post.

Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday & Siddhant Chaturvedi hint at a special announcement of their yet to be titled Shakun Batra film

Ever since the shooting of the film starring Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday was announced fans were quite excited to see this trio on the silver screen. The three actors had recently wrapped up the film and took to their social media handle to announce how much are they going to miss being on the set. Today again all the three actors took to their social media to hint at a special announcement.

Anushka Sharma thanks paps for not publishing Vamika’s pics

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are quite protective parents. Ever since Vamika has come into their lives both the stars have made sure that they do not post her pictures on social media and keep her away from the public glare. Recently, a video had surfaced on the internet where Virat got down from the bus and requested paps to not click pictures of Anushka who was holding their daughter Vamika. Well, paps followed the cricketer’s instructions and did not click the actress and their child. Today taking to her Instagram handle, the actress thanked paps for this gesture.

83: Kapil Dev, Mohinder Amarnath & other players to be seen in the Ranveer Singh starrer playing THIS role?

As we are nearing the release date of Ranveer Singh starrer sports drama 83, the excitement around this film is increasing. Be it the trailer of the film or the songs, everything has been loved and appreciated by the fans. Well, the latest reports suggest that Mohinder Amarnath will be essaying the role of his father in the film.

