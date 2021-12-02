Newswrap, Dec 2: Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif’s court marriage; Malaika and Arjun in Maldives & more

Katrina Kaif getting married to Vicky Kaushal today or tomorrow?

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are one of the most talked-about couples in recent times. It is reported that they are getting married on December 9 in Rajasthan. But before the wedding, the couple is going for court marriage. As per the source, “Katrina and Vicky will go in for a court marriage today or tomorrow in Mumbai attended by both their families. If they do get married, it will be under the Special Marriage Act, 1954 (for inter-caste marriages, court marriage is conducted under the Special Marriage Act). The couple will have three witnesses to sign a declaration form in the presence of the marriage registrar and formalise their wedding.”

Jersey Song Mehram Out:

Shahid Kapoor starrer Jersey trailer has been released and fans have loved every bit of it. The actor recently announced that the makers would be releasing the first song of the movie, titled Mehram. And as promised, the song is out. The song is high on emotions and is all about a man giving his dreams a second chance. In the video, we can Shahid Kapoor getting back to his passion for cricket, at the age of 36. The video shows how he is struggling to find a place back in the team and how no one has confidence in him anymore. The song has anger, it has passion and it will make you emotional at the same time.

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor in Maldives:

Lovebirds Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are on a holiday to spend some quality time amidst their hectic shoot schedules. Taking to Instagram, both Arjun and Malaika shared a couple of snapshots from their holiday which included the stunning beaches, cool blue waters and exotic sunshine. The couple also indulged in some exotic food as they tucked into some great food. Malaika soaked in some ample sunshine from her villa and made sure to not miss her workout.

Deepika Padukone looks regal in a black saree:

The actress has shared a series of pictures on Instagram. She is looking alluring in an organza black saree. She paired the six yards of grace with a matching round-necked, full-sleeved blouse, and a black belt with a tiger imprint on it. Deepika opted for a soft and nude makeup look, while she kept her hair open with a sleek side parting. A pair of dainty drop earrings accentuated her outfit further. Deepika wrapped it up with a pair of black heels.

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui song Maafi out:

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui starrer Vaani Kapoor and Ayushmann Khurrana is all set for release. Today, a new number from the album of the film has been released. It features Ayushmann and Vaani in a setting from the film where the two seem to be heartbroken. Ayushmann is seen seeking an apology from Vaani for his deeds. The heart-touching song is bound to leave you emotional.

