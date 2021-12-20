Newswrap, Dec 20: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan summoned by ED in Panama Papers case, Gehraiyaan teaser OUT & more

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan questioned by ED in Panama Papers leak case:

Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate in New Delhi to appear before them in the Panama Papers leak case. The actress reached the ED office on Monday in the afternoon and after 6 hours of questioning, she was snapped leaving the office. The 48-year-old actress had reportedly submitted all the documents in connection with the alleged forex violations related to the Panama Papers. However, she had twice asked for more time from ED in the case. ED began investigating the Panama Papers case back in 2017 and later issued notices to the Bachchan family.

Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi’s Gehraiyaan teaser released:

Shakun Batra along with his cast of Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi announced the much-awaited film's title. On Monday, the makers also revealed the release date. Titled Gehraiyaan, the film's first teaser was shared today. Sharing the much-awaited announcement, Deepika wrote, "A piece of my heart." Producer Karan Johar wrote, "It's time to dive deep and find out what's beneath just the surface. #GehraiyaanOnPrime world premiere on Jan 25." The first teaser of Gehraiyaan is all things soulful as we get to see a glimpse of the characters. The urban and complex love story by Shakun Batra is bound to strike a chord with many.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal share first glimpse of the sea view from their new home:

Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram handle and shared a sea view from her home. What is more special in the picture is that she is holding her hubby Vicky’s hand and enjoying the view. Taking it to her official Instagram stories, Katrina wrote, “Home” along with heart emoji. In the picture, we can see her choora (traditional bangles worn by a married woman) and Vicky’s hand together. Both are looking at the sea view which is visible from their paradise. The couple is neighbours of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli.

SS Rajamouli and Salman Khan coming together for a film?

Bollywood actor Salman Khan was seen at RRR's pre-release event on Sunday in Mumbai. His sudden appearance made everyone doubtful and the rumours began making rounds that both the actor and director SS Rajamouli have joined hands for a film. But there is no official announcement on it. India Today has mentioned in its report that Rajamouli might be writing a script for Salman Khan. “The actor was highly impressed by Rajamouli’s Baahubali. He was also impressed by the RRR trailer and had even reached out to the director in the past for a possible collaboration.

Kareena Kapoor Khan shares UNSEEN video of her ‘tiger’ Taimur’s first steps:

It’s Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s elder son Taimur Ali Khan’s birthday today and the social media is already abuzz with wishes for the little munchkin. Taking to her Instagram handle, Kareena shared a video capturing Taimur’s first steps. In the video, Taimur was dressed in a red and green jumpsuit and was trying to take his first steps while moving towards the camera. In the caption, Bebo called Taimur her sher and stated that there is no one like him.

