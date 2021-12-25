Newswrap Dec 25: Jeh makes his debut at Kapoor family lunch, Katrina Kaif announces Merry Christmas and more
Kareena Kapoor Khan’s son Jeh makes his debut at Kapoor’s annual family lunch
As the Kapoors organised the annual family lunch today, Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen arriving with Saif Ali Khan and kids Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh. To note, Kareena had recently recovered from COVID 19 and had made her first appearance post recovery. On the other hand, Kapoor’s annual family lunch also witnessed the debut of Kareena’s younger son Jeh.
Rakul Preet Singh showers birthday love on Jackky Bhagnani
It hasn’t been long when Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani made their relationship official. And now, the couple is once again making headlines as the Sardar Ka Grandson actress had penned a sweet note for beau on his birthday. She wrote, “Happpy happpy bdayyy my sunshine. May you always keep smiling and spreading smiles the way you do! You know I wish you all that you desire”.
Disha Patani wraps the shooting of Sidharth Malhotra’s Yodha
Disha Patani, who was recently roped in for Sidharth Malhotra starrer Yodha, has now wrapped the shooting for the action drama. The actress made the announcement on social media following which Sidharth also shared a pic from the set and wrote, “And it’s a wrap for our Lady Yodha. Thanks @dishapatani”.
Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan, who is quite active on social media, gave a glimpse of her Christmas celebrations. She had celebrated the festival with beau Nupur Shikhare and Aamir was also a part of the celebrations. In fact, the Taare Zameen Par actor was also seen twinning with Nupur during the celebrations.
Katrina Kaif collaborates with Sriram Raghavan for Merry Christmas
Katrina Kaif, who had recently resumed work post her wedding, took the social media by a storm as she announced her next project as Merry Christmas. She will be seen collaborating with Sriram Raghavan and Vijay Sethupathi for the first time in the movie. Katrina wrote, “New Beginnings. BACK ON SET with director #sriramraghavan for Merry Christmas! I’ve always wanted to work with Sriram Sir, He is a master when it comes to narratives that showcase thrillers and it's an honor to be directed by him. Super excited to be teaming up with @actorvijaysethupathi for this one produced by @rameshtaurani & @sanjayroutraymatchbox”.