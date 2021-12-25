Newswrap Dec 25: Jeh makes his debut at Kapoor family lunch, Katrina Kaif announces Merry Christmas and more

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s son Jeh makes his debut at Kapoor’s annual family lunch

As the Kapoors organised the annual family lunch today, Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen arriving with Saif Ali Khan and kids Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh. To note, Kareena had recently recovered from COVID 19 and had made her first appearance post recovery. On the other hand, Kapoor’s annual family lunch also witnessed the debut of Kareena’s younger son Jeh.

Rakul Preet Singh showers birthday love on Jackky Bhagnani

It hasn’t been long when Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani made their relationship official. And now, the couple is once again making headlines as the Sardar Ka Grandson actress had penned a sweet note for beau on his birthday. She wrote, “Happpy happpy bdayyy my sunshine. May you always keep smiling and spreading smiles the way you do! You know I wish you all that you desire”.

Disha Patani wraps the shooting of Sidharth Malhotra’s Yodha

Disha Patani, who was recently roped in for Sidharth Malhotra starrer Yodha, has now wrapped the shooting for the action drama. The actress made the announcement on social media following which Sidharth also shared a pic from the set and wrote, “And it’s a wrap for our Lady Yodha. Thanks @dishapatani”.