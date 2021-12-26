Newswrap Dec 26: Snake biting Salman Khan, Vicky Kaushal’s unseen pic from wedding with Katrina Kaif & more

Salman Khan gets bitten by a snake in his Panvel farmhouse

A piece of shocking news is coming in from Salman Khan’s farmhouse. The actor often heads to his Panvel farmhouse to spend some time there away from the city. Even this time he was having a gala time there until a snake bit him. A snake bit the Kick actor in the wee hours after which he was reportedly admitted to the nearby hospital. After getting treated for the same, Salman Khan was discharged from the hospital.

Kim Sharma, Leander Paes cannot stop looking at each other in this new pic

Kim Sharma and Leander Paes are undoubtedly one of the cutest couples on the block. Ever since the two have gone Instagram official, fans are loving the mushy pictures that they post on their social media. Even today, Kim shared a picture of them looking into each other’s eyes and fans are going gaga over it. Taking to her Instagram handle Kim Sharma shared a picture of her looking into the eyes of Leander Paes. Both look lost in each other’s eyes and it is truly a mesmerizing sight for all their fans.

Sushmita Sen shares a cryptic note after her breakup with Rohman Shawl

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl have now parted ways. The actress took to her social handle and confirmed the same. Since then, she has been trending on social media. Post-breakup, she had shared a cryptic post and now she has shared another one. The actress has mentioned in her note that it takes a risk to be happy and it is not easy.

Vicky Kaushal is the happiest groom in these UNSEEN pictures of his wedding with Katrina Kaif

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have been taking social media by quite a storm ever since the two have gotten married. Their wedding pictures look straight out of a fairytale and fans have been going gaga over it. Some of Vicky Kaushal’s family members have taken to their social media to share some unseen pictures from Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding.

Shilpa Shetty celebrates Christmas with hubby Raj Kundra in Mussoorie

Shilpa Shetty along with her family opted to travel this Christmas and spend some quality time in the mountains. the actress has shared a lot of pictures and videos on her Instagram stories. In one of the videos, the actress could be seen enjoying with her children while sitting near the Kempty waterfall and playing with the water. In the clip, her chefs are also seen preparing a special dinner table for the family. She also shared a few pictures on her Instagram stories and one of which shows her posing in front of a Christmas tree with her family--husband Raj Kundra, son Viaan and friends.

