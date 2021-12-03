Newswrap, Dec 3: Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif wedding; Ahan Shetty, Tara Sutaria starrer Tadap release & more

Sawai Madhopur DM check security ahead of Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif Wedding:

Sawai Madhopur District Magistrate has called a meeting to discuss security. The meeting was conducted in the presence of District Magistrate Rajendra Kishan, superintendent of police Rajesh Singh, ADM Suraj Singh Negi, and representatives of the event company ahead of the wedding. Members of the hotel staff were also present at the meeting. Hindustan Times reported that the wedding festivities will take place at the royal property from December 7 to December 9. The couple will be landing directly at the hotel to avoid media.

Ahan Shetty, Tara Sutaria starrer Tadap released:

Ahan Shetty, Tara Sutaria starrer Tadap has released today. The film has received a decent start in comparison to Satyameva Jayatev 2 and Antim- The Final Truth. The romantic film has impressed the audience. Ahan made his debut with the film. The romantic action thriller is the Hindi remake of 'RX 100', which was released in 2018. On the work front, Tara will be next seen with Tiger Shroff in Heropanti 2. The action drama is releasing during Eid next year.

Ranbir Kapoor reigns fire in a new still from Brahmastra:

A new picture from the upcoming Brahmastra is out. In the pic, the Rockstar actor was seen reigning fire and it has got the audience excited. In the caption, Ayan wrote that he will be announcing the release date of Brahmastra soon. “TheTimeFeelsRight Two and a half years ago, I started this Instagram journey, with Brahmāstra’s Release a few months away. Then, we needed more time to perfect the movie. Then, I fell off Instagram. Then, the world stopped for a while. Through all of this, every single day, Brahmāstra has been ON! Growing with all the love and dedication it has needed!”

Alia Bhatt flaunts her colourful side in recent photos:

Alia Bhatt shared a new picture in colourful sweater. In the sunkissed pics, Alia had her make-up game on point and had left her wavy tresses open. The Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actress looked stunning as she wore a luscious lemon coloured top with a multi-coloured jacket and denims. Alia has been dishing out major style goals to her massive fan following.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt flaunts her colourful side in sunkissed photos; Arjun Kapoor calls her ‘Rangeeli Rani’