Newswrap Dec 4: Vicky Kaushal to don Kunal Rawat's outfit on his wedding; Vinod Dua passes away & more

Katrina Kaif waves to paps, heads to workout ahead of wedding

Katrina was seen leaving her house and heading to the gym to workout this morning. The soon-to-be bride seemed to be in a good mood as she greeted the paps warmly before leaving for the gym. Earlier, Isabelle Kaif was snapped leaving from home as she headed out in the city. She too greeted the paparazzi from a distance and left the house.

Vicky Kaushal to don Kunal Rawal’s outfits on his wedding with Katrina Kaif?

On Saturday, buzz about Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding among the fans reached its peak when outfits by designer Kunal Rawal were delivered to the URI actor's place. Well, it certainly made us wonder if Vicky will be donning traditional attire for his wedding ceremonies designed by Kunal. Both Katrina and Vicky are all set to marry in a royal setting at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan between December 7 to 9. The couple will reportedly fly out on December 5.

Varun Dhawan, Kiara in Moscow for Jug Jugg Jeeyo; Contrary to reports won’t be at Vicky Kat wedding

Pinkvilla has learnt that Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani have left for Russia to shoot for the final schedule of this Karan Johar backed film. “Varun and Kiara left for Moscow yesterday for the final schedule of Jug Jugg Jeeyo. Some important sequences from the film will be shot there. They will be returning back to Mumbai around mid-December,” informs a source close to the development. Meanwhile, there are reports that Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan along with wife Natasha Dalal will be attending Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding on December 9 in Rajasthan. However, considering that Varun and Kiara are shooting in Moscow, they won't be attending the nuptials.

