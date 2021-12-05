Newswrap Dec 5: Katrina Kaif’s bro to be best man, Sara Ali Khan on relating to Rinku from Atrangi Re & more

Kangana on campaigning for BJP in upcoming elections

While Kangana Ranaut is known for her strong political views and unabashed controversial statements, there have been speculations about her joining the currently ruling party BJP soon. However, when the Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi was quizzed about campaigning for BJP in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022, she stated that she doesn’t belong to any party. Reacting to the speculations, Kangana said, "I do not belong to any party. Those who are nationalists, I will campaign for them."

Katrina’s brother Sebastien to be her best man

As the preparations for Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding are going on in full swing, it is reported that the lovebirds will be tying the knot in a grand ceremony in Rajasthan. And while, Katrina’s family has begun to gather at the bride to be’s residence, now as per the recent update, her brother Sebastien will become her best man at her D-Day. According to media reports, Sebastien has also prepared a speech for the lovebirds and will also be raising a toast for them.

Akshay Kumar shares unseen pic from Ram Setu sets as he wraps Diu schedule

Akshay Kumar, who has been busy shooting for Ram Setu these days, took the social media by a storm as he shared an unseen pic of himself from the sets. To note, the superstar was shooting for the film in Diu of late. And while he has wrapped the Diu schedule for Ram Setu, Akshay wrote, “Taking back amazing memories of Diu as we end a schedule of #RamSetu. Natural beauty, lovely people, don’t miss the famous Pani Kotha fortress-jail at the back. The place is an incredible gem wrapped in history. Diu tujhe dil diya”.

Kartik Aaryan refuses to comment on Dostana 2