Newswrap, Dec 6: Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif leave for their wedding, 83 new song Lehra Do out & more

Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif clicked at airport as they head for their wedding

Soon to be wed Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif were seen at the airport in their best attire as they head for their wedding in Rajasthan. The couple will be getting married on December 9 as reported. Well, their families were also clicked at the airport at different timings. Katrina opted for ethnic wear and was looking beautiful in yellow colour attire. Vicky also wore formals and was looking dapper as he was spotted waving at the shutterbugs while heading inside the airport.

Ranveer Singh starrer 83 new song Lehra Do released:

Ranveer Singh starrer sports drama 83 is set to hit the theatres on Christmas. Today, the makers released the film's first song which is full of patriotism. Taking to Instagram, Ranveer announced the release of Lehra Do. If you haven't guessed by now, the song's title refers to India's tricolour. The song's video features team India's triumphant journey during the 1983 World Cup that began with a poor performance by our cricket team. Kabir Khan taps into the patriotic emotions with this song and even the video. Announcing the song's release, Ranveer said, "Gear up for glory! #LehraDo song out now - LINK IN BIO 83 RELEASING IN CINEMAS ON 24TH DEC, 2021, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Also in 3D. #ThisIs83."

Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi & Ananya Panday starrer to release on OTT:

Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday starrer directed by Shakun Batra will be witnessing a digital release next year. The drama will be released on Amazon Prime Video in January as the report claims. As mentioned in The Quint, the trailer of the film is expected to release on 5 January i.e. Deepika’s birthday.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to play the protagonist in an International project:

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s fans are eagerly waiting for her to make a comeback. She has made her foray into international cinema before with several films like Bride and Prejudice in 2004. She has made India proud before and now reportedly has signed her next international project. According to reports in News18.com, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be featuring in an Indo-American project which is based on Rabindranath Tagore’s book Three Women.

Sara Ali Khan visits Hazrat Nizamuddin Aulia Dargah in New Delhi:

Sara Ali Khan, dressed in a grey and white salwar kameez, visited Hazrat Nizamuddin Aulia Dargah in the national capital. She had wrapped a grey dupatta around her head and she is wearing a white salwar kameez with black floral prints on it. She is wearing matching black bangles in one hand as she can be seen tying the holy thread in the dargah. Sara is wearing a light pink coloured mask that has her character name from Atrangi Re, ‘Rinku’ written on it.

