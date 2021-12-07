Newswrap, Dec 7: Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal will go to Maldives for honeymoon, Tejas release date out & more

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal wedding: Couple to go to Maldives for honeymoon:

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are all set to exchange wedding vows on coming 9th December at Six Senses Fort in Sawai Madhopur district of Rajasthan. Reportedly, both Vicky and Katrina are committed to completing their films on time so there won’t be a honeymoon right after. Katrina will be back on her film set after the wedding. She has Tiger 3 (with Salman Khan) in the making and Sriram Raghavan’s next with Vijay Sethupathi. The shoot of both is likely to resume in December soon after the wedding. But there is news that the couple will head to Maldives for their honeymoon.

Kangana Ranaut starrer Tejas to release next year:

The makers of Tejas have officially booked Dussehra 2022 for a theatrical release. Tejas will release on 5 October 2022. Along with the release date, Kangana also shared a brand new still from the film. Clad in uniform and a helicopter in the background, Kangana was all smiles. She captioned the photo, "Bringing to you the inspiring story of a woman who chose to rule the skies. An ode to the Indian Air Force, #Tejas releasing in a cinema near you on Dussehra, 5th October 2022.

Sooryavanshi director Rohit Shetty not attending Vicky & Katrina’s wedding:

Rohit Shetty will not be attending the wedding. The filmmaker is already in Ooty on the sets of his next directorial film Cirkus starring Ranveer Singh. According to ETimes, Rohit's team reached the hill station on 30 November and the director has now joined them for a 10 to 12 day schedule. Rohit Shetty Picturez, T-Series, and Reliance Entertainment are backing Ranveer starrer Cirkus. "It's about a 10-12 day schedule in Ooty. Rohit had earmarked every single detail to commence in this schedule much before; he is one of those who will never throw things out of gear," a source revealed to ETimes.

Rani Mukerji's ‘Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway’ to release on May 20, 2022:

Rani Mukerji is all set for her next film which is titled Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway. The film is set to release theatrically next year as the makers today announced the date. Directed by Ashima Chibber, the film is reportedly is based on a true incident that rocked children and human rights at an international level. It will be produced by Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani's Emmay Entertainment and Zee Studios. The social drama is releasing on May 20, 2022.

