Newswrap, Dec 8: Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s Haldi, Jacqueline Fernandez at ED office & more

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif to have two haldi ceremonies:

India Today reports have mentioned that Vicky and Katrina will have two-day Haldi ceremonies. Today, Katrina's sisters and their husbands, along with other relatives, participated in the haldi ceremony. And tomorrow on December 9, there will be a traditional haldi ceremony before the wedding. Vicky will be a part of the haldi on December 9. Earlier in the day, celebrity Mehendi artist Veena Nagda took to social media and shared a photo as she headed to her 'next wedding destination'. Her post left fans curious to know if she is Katrina's mehendi artist.

Jacqueline Fernandez appears at ED’s Delhi office for inquiry:

Jacqueline Fernandez has been in the news lately. Ever since her name came forward in Rs 200 crore extortion case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, she has been in the headlines. The latest report suggests that the Kick actress has appeared at ED’s Delhi office for further investigation in this case. ANI took to their Twitter handle to share a couple of pictures of Jacqueline Fernandez entering the ED Delhi office. In the first picture, we can see the actress sitting in her car as she has wrapped herself with a black scarf. She took the scarf all over her head and even covered her face with it. She even wore big black sunglasses. In the next two pictures we can see the actress entering the ED office with a yellow file in her hand. Sharing these pictures, ANI wrote, “Actor Jacqueline Fernandez appears before Enforcement Directorate (ED) at its office in Delhi in connection with Rs 200 crore extortion case involving conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar.”

Ibrahim Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu bond on Sharmila Tagore’s birthday:

Veteran yesteryear actress Sharmila Tagore has turned a year older today and she is celebrating this special day with her loved ones. Sharmila’s youngest daughter and actress Soha Ali Khan has flown to Pataudi Palace along with her daughter Inaaya for her birthday. Soha shared a few glimpses of how the Khan family is celebrating Sharmila Tagore’s birthday today. In the pictures, one can see Sharmila, Soha, Inaaya, and Ibrahim having a gala time together.

Ananya Panday keeps her yoga session stylish as she gets snapped in tie dye sweatshirt:

Ananya Panday has returned to India after a successful shoot schedule in the US with Vijay Deverakonda and the legendary Mike Tyson. If you're wondering what was Ananya shooting for, let us tell you that the actress was filming for her first pan-India film Liger. Now, that Ananya is back, the actress returned to her usual fitness routine. On Wednesday morning, Ananya was snapped after her yoga session in the city. The actress kept her workout gear fun and stylish as she waved out to the paparazzi after her yoga class. Ananya was snapped in black biker shorts which she paired with a tie-dye sweatshirt.

