Newswrap, Dec 9: Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif are officially Mr and Mrs now, RRR trailer release & more

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are now married:

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are finally man and wife as their royal Rajasthan wedding has just concluded. The first pictures of the bride and groom are also out. It will not be wrong to say that the actress was looking stunning in bridal attire and the groom was also looking handsome. The pictures that surfaced online show a couple heading for a photo shoot after their wedding. They were seen walking near the corridors of the fort. The couple couldn't hold back their smiles as they made their first appearance together as husband and wife.

RRR trailer released:

The much-awaited trailer for RRR is finally out and fans are going ga-ga over it. The film based in the 1920's directed by SS Rajamouli and starring JR NTR and Ram Charan in key roles along with performances by Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt is already winning hearts. The high budget film looks like an epic that will go down in history and we're already fawning over Alia Bhatt's convincing look as Sita. In the Telugu period action drama, Alia's look is simple yet elegant.

Nawab Taimur Ali Khan papped:

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s elder son Taimur has always wooed people with his cute expressions and pictures and today was no different when the paps photographed him. The little Nawab is mostly in a playful and cheerful mood whenever the shutterbugs photograph him. This evening too, Taimur seemed in a joyous mood when the paps clicked him from a distance. The five-year-old was seen sporting cute casuals featuring a light blue sweatshirt and a pair of black trousers.

Deepika Padukone says she loves working out only to eat more cakes:

Deepika Padukone is also very popular among her fans for her fitness. She loves to keep herself fit and today, she even funnily revealed why she loves it too. Taking to her official Instagram handle, the actress shared a video where she showed her gym life which she hardly makes public. In the video, we can see her doing different types of exercises and she also mentions: "I love working out but I also do get lazy." The video is captioned as ‘TBH I workout so I can eat more cake!’. As soon as she shared the video, fans dropped heart and fire emojis in the comment section. She is also seen wearing a tracksuit in the video.

Jai Bhim to The Family Man 2: IMDb’s top 10 Indian films & web shows of 2021:

Suriya’s Jai Bhim and Manoj Bajpayee’s The Family Man 2 managed to receive critical acclaim as well. The list has been prepared by IMDb based on the IMDbPro data on the page views of users in India. The top 10 titles so far are those that have been released this year 2021. It includes Jai Bhim, Shershaah, Sooryavanshi, Master, Sardar Udham, Mimi, Karnan, Shiddat, Drishyam 2, Haseen Dillruba. Going to top web shows which were released this year are Aspirants, Dhindora, The Family Man 2, The Last Hour, Sunflower, Candy, Ray, Grahan, November Story, Mumbai Diaries 26/11.

Also Read: Jai Bhim to The Family Man 2: IMDb’s top 10 Indian films & web shows of 2021