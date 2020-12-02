Newswrap, December 1: Shah Rukh Khan's new team, Salman Khan's court hearing, Yogi Adityanath's meeting & more
Jacqueline Fernandez joins Bachchan Pandey
The movie features Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles. Now, the latest to join the star cast of the gangster drama is Jacqueline Fernandez. For the unversed, Bachchan Pandey has been helmed by Sajid Nadiadwala.
Also Read: Jacqueline Fernandez hopes to have a 'blast' with Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon as she joins Bachchan Pandey
Virat and Anushka's latest PIC
Anushka Sharma has shared a picture on her social media handle in which she is seen trying to nail a yogasana by standing upside down. Her husband Virat Kohli helps her do the same and the fans are gushing over the couple.
Also Read: Mom to be Anushka Sharma using 'very able husband' Virat Kohli for safety to nail Yogasana is beyond adorable
Shah Rukh Khan buys another team
King Khan had earlier established his team Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL and Trinbago Knight Riders in the Caribbean Premier League. Now, the superstar's next destination happens to be the US. He has reportedly bought the Los Angeles team and renamed it LA Knight Riders.
Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan expands Knight Riders franchise as he buys Los Angeles team in USA's Major League Cricket
Urmila Matondkar joins Shiv Sena
The popular 90s actress was a part of Congress but quit the party later on. Now, she has recently joined Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray.
Also Read: Urmila Matondkar joins Uddhav Thackeray led Shiv Sena a year after quitting Congress
PeeCee wishes Nick
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrated their 2nd marriage anniversary and showers poured in for them from all over the world. The actress also penned a sweet note for her hubby dearest while sending him anniversary wishes on the special day.
Also Read: Priyanka Chopra wishes ‘love of her life’ Nick Jonas on their second marriage anniversary: Always by my side
Salman Khan exempted from court hearing
The actor's counsel had earlier requested the court for exempting him from appearing there owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The court has accepted the same and asked him to appear again on January 16, 2021.
Also Read: Salman Khan exempted from appearing in court over poaching case owing to COVID 19 crisis
Yogi Adiyanath's meeting
The Chief Minister of UP who is planning a high-tech film city in Noida will hold a meeting with some members of the film fraternity on Wednesday. He has already met Akshay Kumar in connection with the same.
Also Read: Salman Khan exempted from appearing in court over poaching case owing to COVID 19 crisis