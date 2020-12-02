Newswrap, December 1: Shah Rukh Khan's new team, Salman Khan's court hearing, Yogi Adityanath's meeting & more

Newswrap, December 1: Right from Salman Khan's exemption in court hearing to Jacqueline Fernandez joining the shoot of Bachchan Pandey, here are the key stories from the previous day.

Jacqueline Fernandez joins Bachchan Pandey

The movie features and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles. Now, the latest to join the star cast of the gangster drama is Jacqueline Fernandez. For the unversed, Bachchan Pandey has been helmed by Sajid Nadiadwala.

Virat and Anushka's latest PIC

has shared a picture on her social media handle in which she is seen trying to nail a yogasana by standing upside down. Her husband Virat Kohli helps her do the same and the fans are gushing over the couple.

buys another team

King Khan had earlier established his team Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL and Trinbago Knight Riders in the Caribbean Premier League. Now, the superstar's next destination happens to be the US. He has reportedly bought the Los Angeles team and renamed it LA Knight Riders.

Urmila Matondkar joins Shiv Sena

The popular 90s actress was a part of Congress but quit the party later on. Now, she has recently joined Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray.

PeeCee wishes Nick

and Nick Jonas celebrated their 2nd marriage anniversary and showers poured in for them from all over the world. The actress also penned a sweet note for her hubby dearest while sending him anniversary wishes on the special day.

exempted from court hearing

The actor's counsel had earlier requested the court for exempting him from appearing there owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The court has accepted the same and asked him to appear again on January 16, 2021.

Yogi Adiyanath's meeting

The Chief Minister of UP who is planning a high-tech film city in Noida will hold a meeting with some members of the film fraternity on Wednesday. He has already met in connection with the same.

