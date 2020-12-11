Newswrap, December 10: Ranveer Singh celebrates 10 years, Kareena Kapoor Khan on 2nd baby's name & more

Newswrap, December 10: Ranveer Singh celebrating his 10 years in Showbiz to Neetu Kapoor confirming testing Covid 19 positive, here are the key stories from the previous day.

celebrates his 10 years milestone

The actor, who has given many blockbuster films, has completed 10 years in the film industry. He celebrated the milestone by visiting a theatre and called it a “sacred chamber of dreams.” He shared his picture on social media wherein he was seen standing in an empty movie hall.

confirms testing Covid 19 positive

After Kriti Sanon, Neetu Kapoor has confirmed testing positive for COVID 19 earlier this week. The senior star, who is in self-quarantine, confirmed the same on her social media.

Kareena Kapoor Khan on 2nd baby's name

The actress is expecting her second child with her actor husband and in a recent chat she opened up about her second baby's name. On her show, 'What Women Want,' Kareena revealed that she and Saif have decided to leave it at the last minute.

on building a temple

The Tanu Weds Manu star recently shared a stunning picture of herself from an ancient temple in her hometown Himachal Pradesh. While sharing the click, she revealed her own plans of building a temple.

No celebrations on Dilip Kumar’s birthday

The legendary actor Dilip Kumar will turn a year older on December 11. Every year his doting wife Saira Banu hosts a family get-together to celebrate his birthday. However, in a recent interview with a daily, she said there will be no celebrations as the actor has lost his two brothers this year.

Kareena Kapoor shares Taimur, Inaaya’s cute pic

The Jab We Met star has shared an adorable picture of her son Taimur with his cousin sister Inaaya Naumi on her Instagram handle. In the picture both the munchkins looked happy together. The photo has sent the internet into meltdown.

