Newswrap, December 11: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma's wedding anniversary, Neetu Kapoor's health update & more

Newswrap, December 11: Right from Neetu Kapoor's health update to Akshay Kumar collaborating with Priyadarshan for a new film, here are the key stories from the previous day.

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister remembers him

Shweta Singh Kirti has recently shared a few unseen pictures of the late actor with his nephew that will make us miss him even more. Moreover, she has also continued seeking justice for the 34-year old actor for the past five months after his tragic demise.

's next with Priyadarshan

The actor-director duo has given many hits together in the past. Now, the filmmaker has confirmed that he will be collaborating with Khiladi Kumar soon for another comic thriller. Priyadarshan is currently gearing up for his next movie which is Hungama 2.

Virat Kohli- anniversary

The Indian cricketer and his lovely wife celebrated their third wedding anniversary on December 11, 2020. Fans from all over the country have showered wishes on them on the special occasion. Moreover, the couple will soon be also embracing parenthood.

health update

A few days ago the actress returned from Chandigarh after having tested positive for COVID-19. Now, her latest reports state that she has tested negative for the same. An elated Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has confirmed this piece of news on social media.

Shikha Malhotra health update

Just a month earlier, the actress was diagnosed with COVID-19. However, the latest reports state that she suffered a paralysis stroke on December 10, 2020. This piece of news has been shared by her publicist Ashwani Shukla on social media.

slams and Diljit Dosanjh

As everyone knows, both Diljit and Priyanka have extended their support towards the ongoing farmers' protests in the country. Recently, Kangana Ranaut took a jibe at them again on Twitter.

Mayday shoot and release date

, Amitabh Bachchan, and Rakul Preet Singh have kick-started the shooting schedule of Mayday. Moreover, the film's release date has also been announced which is April 29, 2022.

Remo D'Souza admitted to ICU

The choreographer reportedly suffered a heart attack on Friday and was immediately rushed to the Kokilaben Ambani hospital in the city. The doctors are said to have conducted his angioplasty.

Arya Banerjee no more

The actress who earlier appeared in Bollywood movies like The Dirty Picture was found dead inside her South Kolkata apartment on Friday. The cops are currently investigating the matter.

