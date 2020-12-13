Newswrap, December 12: Diljit Dosanjh's hilarious reply to Kangana Ranaut, Shraddha visits Remo D'Souza & more

Newswrap, December 12: Right from Akshay Kumar wishing Rajinikanth on his birthday to Diljit Dosanjh giving a hilarious reply to Kangana Ranaut, here are the key stories from the previous day.

SRK, ’s birthday wish for Rajinikanth

On the occasion of Rajinikanth’s 70 birthday, Bollywood actors and took to their respective social media handles to wish the superstar. While Khiladi Kumar said he feels fortunate to have work with him, the Raees star wished the south actor good health, and happiness.

Diljit Dosanjh’s reply to

The Punjabi sensation and the Queen actress’s Twitter spat has become the talk of the town. And, it seems like this is not over yet as Kangana recently joined Twitter users in asking about Diljit's whereabouts. The singer and actor gave an epic reply to her.

Ranveer to begin a romantic film with Alia next year

The Gully Boy actor and the Student of the Year star have reportedly teamed up for ’s romantic film. Now, as per a recent report coming in, the film will go on floors in April 2021. Ranveer will reportedly be attending a workshop to prep for his role in the film.

to start Maidaan next month

The actor recently took to his social media to give an update about his next film titled Maidaan. While sharing the film’s poster, Ajay revealed that he will begin the shooting next month. He also informed that the Maidaan will have a festive release next year.

It’s a wrap up for Thalaivi

Kangana Ranaut will next be seen in the upcoming film Thalaivi and the actress has wrapped the shooting of her “most ambitious project.” She announced the same on her Twitter handle while sharing a picture of J Jayalalithaa from her younger days along with a photo of herself.

reportedly visits Remo D'Souza

As per a recent report, the Baaghi actress has recently visited the ace choreographer and director Remo D'Souza in the hospital to check on him. For the unversed, Remo was hospitalised after he suffered a heart attack.

