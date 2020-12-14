Newswrap, December 13: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's achievement, Kangana Ranaut's meeting for Tejas & more

Newswrap, December 13: Right from Kartik Aaryan beginning Dhamaka's shoot to Avika Gor being replaced in Antim, here are the key stories from the previous day.

Kartik Aaryan begins shooting for Dhamaka

A few days back, Kartik's first look from the upcoming movie was already unveiled on social media. Now, the latest that we know is that the actor has begun shooting for the same. This piece of news has been confirmed by none other than the actor himself on social media.

Anushka and Virat's new achievement

While and Virat Kohli's fans are already elated about the former's pregnancy, there is another reason for them to celebrate now. The couple has now been enlisted among the top 25 global Instagram influencers list. Moreover, Christiano Ronaldo, Kylie, and Kendall Jenner have topped the list.

Avika Gor replaced by Mahima Makwana in Antim

It was only a few days back when began shooting for his upcoming movie Antim. Balika Vadhu fame Avika Gor was originally supposed to be a part of the movie. However, we have exclusively learned that she has now been replaced by Mahima Makwana.

Amitabh Bachchan's wish for Remo D'Souza

Noted choreographer Remo D'Souza recently suffered a heart attack post which he was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai. He also underwent angioplasty because of the same. Amitabh Bachchan has now sent his heartfelt wishes to him and also prayed for his speedy recovery.

Shekhar Suman on Sushant Singh Rajput

The senior actor has shared a hard-hitting tweet while acknowledging the fact that it has been six months since Sushant passed away and that the culprits are still not behind bars. He also called for a digital protest.

seeks blessings from Defence Minister

The actress and her team recently met India's Minister of Defence, Rajnath Singh. They not only showed him the script of her upcoming movie Tejas but also sought his blessings for the same.

R Madhavan on Ratan Tata biopic

As disappointing as it sounds, Madhavan is not playing the lead in the biopic based on Ratan Tata. The actor has recently confirmed the same on his Twitter handle. He will be next seen in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect.

