Newswrap, December 14: Deepika Padukone starrer The Intern's update, Kangana Ranaut's fresh troubles & more

Newswrap, December 14: Right from Salman Khan beginning his cameo shoot for Pathan to Shahid Kapoor wrapping up Jersey's shoot, here are the key stories from the previous day.

's cameo in Pathan

The latest reports suggest that the Radhe star will reportedly shoot for his cameo in 's Pathan next month. The movie also features and John Abraham in the lead roles. The latter is supposed to play the villain in the same.

Also Read: Salman Khan to shoot his cameo for Shah Rukh Khan's Pathan next month as special agents universe expands

19 years of K3G with

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham has recently completed 19 years of its release into the theatres. On the special occasion, filmmaker Karan Johar has shared a heartfelt post on social media to commemorate the same. He also went on to call K3G the biggest blessing on his filmography.

Also Read: Karan Johar celebrates 19 years of K3G with special post: This film will always be blessing in my filmography

Kanika Dhillon and Himanshu Sharma get engaged

Noted writer Kanika Dhillon who is accredited with masterpieces like Manmarziyan, Guilty, and Kedarnath, is now officially engaged to her beau Himanshu Sharma. The couple made their relationship official earlier this year.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Kanika Dhillon gets engaged to beau Himanshu Sharma; Couple to get married soon

Pankaj Tripathi in Bachchan Pandey

and Kriti Sanon starrer Bachchan Pandey has been making headlines ever since its inception. The latest that we know is that Pankaj Tripathi has recently joined the star cast and will be playing a significant role in the same.

Also Read: Pankaj Tripathi joins the cast of Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon starrer Bachchan Pandey for a pivotal role

Its a wrap for Jersey

has recently announced that he and his team have successfully completed the shooting schedule of the movie Jersey. The sports drama also features Pankaj Tripathi and Mrunal Thakur in the lead roles.

Also Read: Shahid Kapoor wraps up Jersey's shoot; Expresses gratitude towards the team for working amid COVID 19 crisis

Deepika Padukone starrer The Intern update

The Intern will now reportedly go on floors in 2021. Moreover, the makers are said to be on a lookout for a senior actor who is supposed to replace late in the same.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone starrer The Intern to go on floors next year; Rishi Kapoor to be replaced by a new actor?

's fresh jibe at

Hrithik Roshan's earlier case against the actress has now been shifted from the Cyber Cell to the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU). Kangana Ranaut, while responding to the same, has stated that while she has tried to move on, the War actor is still stuck in the matter.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut slams Hrithik Roshan after CIU takes over his case against her: His sob story starts again

Another trouble for Kangana

Shiv Sena leader Pratap Sarnaik has recently submitted a notice to the Principal Secretary of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly against a tweet shared by Kangana Ranaut on her handle. He has requested an inquiry into this alleged breach of privilege and demanded necessary action against the same.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut in trouble as Shiv Sena MLA submits breach of privilege notice against her over a tweet

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×