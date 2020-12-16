Newswrap, December 15: Sushant Singh Rajput's case, Nawazuddin Siddiqui's brother Minazuddin's plea & more
Alia, Ranbir return from Goa
The two of them recently jetted off to Goa for watching Mumbai City FC's game there. The couple is now back in the bay and got spotted at the airport together. They will feature together for the first time in Brahmastra.
Sushant Singh Rajput case update
The NCB recently sent 85 gadgets to The Directorate of Forensic Sciences (DSC) which is situated in Gujarat's Gandhinagar. These gadgets reportedly belong to celebs like Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Rhea Chakraborty, Sara Ali Khan, Arjun Rampal, and others,
Kangana Ranaut's grandfather no more
Earlier on Tuesday, the actress took to Twitter and announced that her grandfather has left for his heavenly abode. He was 90 at the time of his demise. She also shared a throwback photo of the latter along with her tweet.
NCB summons Arjun Rampal
A few weeks ago, the NCB officials had conducted a raid at the actor's residence in connection with a drugs case. Not only that but they also summoned and interrogated him including his partner Gabriella Demetriades. Now, the latest that we know that he has been summoned again on December 16.
Saif Ali Khan in trouble
A few days back, the actor drew a lot of flak owing to his statement on playing Lankesh in Adipurush. Now, the latest reports state that a case has been filed against him and the film's director Om Raut over the same.
Coolie No 1 song Mummy Kassam
The makers have released another peppy number from the comedy-drama featuring Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan. It is titled Mummy Kassam and has garnered humongous response from music lovers in no time.
Dhyan Chand biopic
Abhishek Chaubey will reportedly collaborate with filmmaker Ronnie Screwvala to make a biopic on the Indian hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand. This piece of news has already been announced on social media.
Nawazuddin Siddiqui's brother Minazuddin's appeal
The actor's estranged wife had earlier filed a complaint stating that his brother had allegedly molested a child back in 2012. Now, Minazuddin Siddiqui is said to have approached the court for an anticipatory bail in connection with the same.
