Newswrap, December 15: Sushant Singh Rajput's case, Nawazuddin Siddiqui's brother Minazuddin's plea & more

Newswrap, December 15: Right from Saif Ali Khan falling in trouble for his comments to NCB summoning Arjun Rampal, here are the key stories from the previous day.

Alia, Ranbir return from Goa

The two of them recently jetted off to Goa for watching Mumbai City FC's game there. The couple is now back in the bay and got spotted at the airport together. They will feature together for the first time in Brahmastra.

Sushant Singh Rajput case update

The NCB recently sent 85 gadgets to The Directorate of Forensic Sciences (DSC) which is situated in Gujarat's Gandhinagar. These gadgets reportedly belong to celebs like , , Rhea Chakraborty, Sara Ali Khan, Arjun Rampal, and others,

's grandfather no more

Earlier on Tuesday, the actress took to Twitter and announced that her grandfather has left for his heavenly abode. He was 90 at the time of his demise. She also shared a throwback photo of the latter along with her tweet.

NCB summons Arjun Rampal

A few weeks ago, the NCB officials had conducted a raid at the actor's residence in connection with a drugs case. Not only that but they also summoned and interrogated him including his partner Gabriella Demetriades. Now, the latest that we know that he has been summoned again on December 16.

in trouble

A few days back, the actor drew a lot of flak owing to his statement on playing Lankesh in Adipurush. Now, the latest reports state that a case has been filed against him and the film's director Om Raut over the same.

Coolie No 1 song Mummy Kassam

The makers have released another peppy number from the comedy-drama featuring and Sara Ali Khan. It is titled Mummy Kassam and has garnered humongous response from music lovers in no time.

Dhyan Chand biopic

Abhishek Chaubey will reportedly collaborate with filmmaker Ronnie Screwvala to make a biopic on the Indian hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand. This piece of news has already been announced on social media.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's brother Minazuddin's appeal

The actor's estranged wife had earlier filed a complaint stating that his brother had allegedly molested a child back in 2012. Now, Minazuddin Siddiqui is said to have approached the court for an anticipatory bail in connection with the same.

