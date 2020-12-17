Newswrap, December 16: Salman Khan's birthday plans, Kangana Ranaut's fiery tweets, Jug Jugg Jeeyo shoot plans

Newswrap, December 16: Right from Kangana Ranaut targetting Diljit Dosanjh and Priyanka Chopra over the farmers' protests to the release of Shakeela's trailer, here are the key stories from the previous day.

Jug Jugg Jeeyo update

The star cast of the movie had to return from Chandigarh to Mumbai a few days back after some of the members were diagnosed with COVID-19. Now, the latest that we know that will join the sets on December 18 and wrap up her part in five days. However, the rest of them will continue shooting till December 30.

Shakeela trailer OUT

The makers of the Richa Chadha and Pankaj Tripathi starrer have finally released its official trailer. Set against the backdrop of the 90s, the film has been directed by Indrajit Lankesh. It is scheduled to be released on December 25, 2020.

Kangana slams Diljit and Priyanka

The actress has once again taken a dig at and Diljit Dosanjh over the ongoing farmers' protests in a series of tweets. Not only that but she has also accused them of instigating the farmers.

Arjun Rampal's request to NCB

Earlier reports stated that the agency has summoned the actor in the drugs case yet again. Now, it has been revealed that he has sought time till December 21 to appear before the NCB officials. Moreover, his partner Gabriella Demetriades' brother Agisialos has been recently granted bail in the same case.

Sunny Deol's Y-plus security

The actor and MP had recently spoken up about the ongoing farmers' protests and the new farm laws on social media. According to the latest reports, he has been provided with Y-plus security after the same.

Taimur Ali Khan's reaction to the paparazzi

Recently, the shutterbugs spotted Kareena Kapoor Khan and her son Taimur together as they stepped out together in the city. However, it is the latter's reaction that caught everyone's attention as he angrily shouted 'no photo' while pointing at them.

's birthday plans

The superstar who is currently busy shooting for Antim does not seem to have grand plans for his birthday this year. He might reportedly take a break from his shooting schedule and spend time with his loved ones at the Panvel Farm House.

